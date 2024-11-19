VFLs in the NFL: Jauan Jennings continues dominant season with 49ers

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates after making a first down against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. (Photo by David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

Another week of NFL play is in the books. This means the healthy crop of talent out of Tennessee had another chance to showcase their skills. Here was the best of former Vols this week.

Jauan Jennings continues breakout year

In part due to the injuries the 49ers have suffered this year, Jauan Jennings has seen an increased role. In this spot, he's taken full advantage and been extremely effective. He continued this on Sunday despite San Fransisco's loss to the Seahawks. The final state line ended up at 10 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. The previous two games after returning from injury, Jennings has now posted 17 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Byron Young, Jaylen McCollough combine for another nice game with Rams

The young defensive tandem of Byron Young and Jaylen McCollough has gone extremely well for the Rams. Young in his second year was a steal in the 2023 draft with McCollough being one of the best undrafted signings of this last cycle. In Los Angeles' win over Jerod Mayo's Patriots, both had nice games. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Lauren Hurst breaks down decision to commit to Lady Vols basketball Young finished with three tackles, a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit. McCollough notched five tackles and a quarterback hit. This is now four straight games with a sack for Young. This is the longest streak in franchise history since Von Miller did so in 2021 — a season the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Cedric Tillman and the Browns meet Alvin Kamara, Alontae Taylor and the Saints