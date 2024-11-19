VFLs in the NFL: Jauan Jennings continues dominant season with 49ers

Another week of NFL play is in the books.
This means the healthy crop of talent out of Tennessee had another chance to showcase their skills.
Here was the best of former Vols this week.
Jauan Jennings continues breakout year
In part due to the injuries the 49ers have suffered this year, Jauan Jennings has seen an increased role. In this spot, he's taken full advantage and been extremely effective.
He continued this on Sunday despite San Fransisco's loss to the Seahawks. The final state line ended up at 10 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.
The previous two games after returning from injury, Jennings has now posted 17 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.
Byron Young, Jaylen McCollough combine for another nice game with Rams
The young defensive tandem of Byron Young and Jaylen McCollough has gone extremely well for the Rams. Young in his second year was a steal in the 2023 draft with McCollough being one of the best undrafted signings of this last cycle.
In Los Angeles' win over Jerod Mayo's Patriots, both had nice games.
Young finished with three tackles, a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit. McCollough notched five tackles and a quarterback hit.
This is now four straight games with a sack for Young. This is the longest streak in franchise history since Von Miller did so in 2021 — a season the Rams won the Super Bowl.
Cedric Tillman and the Browns meet Alvin Kamara, Alontae Taylor and the Saints
In recent weeks, Cedric Tillman has become one of the go-to options for the Browns at receiver. While he didn't match his previous production, he had another solid game for Cleveland. He would finish with three catches for 47 yards while being targeted eight times.
This wasn't enough to beat the struggling Saints, though. New Orleans ran away with the game with Alvin Kamara doing a nice job. He finished with 16 rushed for 67 yards and four catches for 22 yards.
On defense, Alontae Taylor recorded eight tackles and two passes defended.
