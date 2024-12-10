VFLs in the NFL: Jauan Jennings continues terrific year with two touchdowns

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs with the ball after making a catch in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. (Photo by Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

The College Football Playoffs are set while the NFL is still fighting for spots in its postseason. As teams continue their push for the playoffs, former Tennessee football standouts continued to make an impact. Here was the best of the week.

Jauan Jennings scores two first-half touchdowns

It didn't take long for Jauan Jennings to get going on Sunday afternoon. The former Vol receiver found the end zone twice before halftime. Ultimately, Jennings finished with seven catches for 90 yards and the two scores. This included a long of 39 yards. Now, Jennings has a career-high 774 receiving yards and six touchdowns in just 11 games played.

Alvin Kamara sets career high

Throughout his career, the Saints have used Alvin Kamara as a workhorse running back and receiving threat. That hasn't changed this season, either. In an ugly win over the Giants, New Orleans went to Kamara on both the ground and through the air. He finished with 17 carries for 44 yards and five catches for 35 yards in the victory. The Saints are now 5-8 on the season. This led to Kamara reaching a career-high rushing yards for a single season.

Byron Young, Jaylen McCollough help Rams beat Bills

One of the best teams in the league went down on Sunday to the Rams. Los Angeles won in a shootout to beat the now 10-3 Bills. Helping on defense were a pair of former Vols. Byron Young finished with four tackles including a solo effort. Undrafted free agent Jaylen McCollough also continued his impressive season. He finished with two tackles including a solo.

Josh Palmer goes off for Chargers