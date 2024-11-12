VFLs in the NFL: Jauan Jennings makes triumphant return for 49ers

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tyrek Funderburk (24) tackles during the second half at Raymond James Stadium (Photo by Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

As the NFL regular season wraps up Week 10, former Tennessee football standouts continue to leak their mark on the league. Here's the best of the latest week from former Vols.

Jauan Jennings looks sharp after injury

After missing a full month, Jauan Jennings returned for the 49ers on Sunday. He would go on to play a significant role in San Francisco's win over the Buccaneers. Jennings finished with a game-high 93 yards on seven receptions. His long came on a 30-yard strike. He also recovered a fumble. This is the fourth time this season Jennings has gone for over 50 receiving yards in a game in just seven appearances. It was the second most yards he's totaled in a game behind his 175-yard outburst in September. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had great things to say.

Jalin Hyatt has best game of season

The Giants have been conservative with their use of Jalin Hyatt leading to not much time on the field and limited stats. In New York's game against the Panthers in Germany on Sunday, Hyatt saw an increased role and took advantage of it. He finished with four catches for 39 yards including a long of 19 on the game. This is the most yards he's had in a single game this season topping the previous mark of six. That prior high was also the only other game he had caught a pass all season in his second year in the league.

