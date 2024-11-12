Published Nov 12, 2024
VFLs in the NFL: Jauan Jennings makes triumphant return for 49ers
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia

As the NFL regular season wraps up Week 10, former Tennessee football standouts continue to leak their mark on the league.

Here's the best of the latest week from former Vols.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Jauan Jennings looks sharp after injury

After missing a full month, Jauan Jennings returned for the 49ers on Sunday. He would go on to play a significant role in San Francisco's win over the Buccaneers.

Jennings finished with a game-high 93 yards on seven receptions. His long came on a 30-yard strike. He also recovered a fumble.

This is the fourth time this season Jennings has gone for over 50 receiving yards in a game in just seven appearances. It was the second most yards he's totaled in a game behind his 175-yard outburst in September.

After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had great things to say.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jalin Hyatt has best game of season

The Giants have been conservative with their use of Jalin Hyatt leading to not much time on the field and limited stats.

In New York's game against the Panthers in Germany on Sunday, Hyatt saw an increased role and took advantage of it. He finished with four catches for 39 yards including a long of 19 on the game.

This is the most yards he's had in a single game this season topping the previous mark of six. That prior high was also the only other game he had caught a pass all season in his second year in the league.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Byron Young continues great sophomore season

After a standout rookie campaign, Byron Young has picked up where he left off. This continued on Monday Night Football in a loss to the Dolphins.

Young finished with four tackles including one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. On the season, he now has five sacks and 35 tackles.

His former Vol and current Rams teammate Jaylen McCollough also continues to impress as a rookie. He finished with two tackles.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.