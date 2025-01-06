VFLs in the NFL: Joe Milton III impresses, frustrates Patriots fans

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) reacts after runs the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by David Butler II-Imagn Images)

The NFL regular season is now over as the final games concluded on Sunday. With plenty of playoff and draft implications on the line, former Tennessee football players made league-altering plays across the country. Here's the best of the crop. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Joe Milton III doesn't care about the Patriots' pick

It was a simple scenario for the Patriots going into Sunday. Lose and New England got the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Win and that was off the table. With Joe Milton III at quarterback for the majority of the game, the Patriots defeated the Bills for their fourth win of the season. Milton would finish with 241 passing yards and a touchdown on 22-of-29 passing. He also ran for a score and 16 yards on 10 carries. This ended up being one final solid for the state of Tennessee by Milton. With the win, it gave the Tennessee Titans the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. However, this did mark the end of Jerod Mayo's tenure as the Patriots head coach. After just one season with what was considered one of the weakest rosters in the NFL, New England fired the former Tennessee star.

Derek Barnett scoop-and-score

While the Titans lost to secure the top pick, one of the deciding plays in the game was from Texans edge rusher Derek Barnett. The former Vol took advantage of a fumble and rumbled his way into the end zone. Barnett returned the fumble 36 yards for the score as he shook off defenders and carried a load of Houston teammates and Titans players for the score. His day continued to be impressive outside the recovery. He finished with a sack and two tackles for loss in the game.

Josh Dobbs makes start, Jauan Jennings gets ejected

With the 49ers out of playoff contention and starting quarterback Brock Purdy injured in the previous game, San Francisco gave the keys of the offense to Josh Dobbs on Sunday. Dobbs finished the loss with 326 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 29-of-43 passing. He also ran eight times for 17 yards and a score.