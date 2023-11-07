VFLs in the NFL: Josh Dobbs creates magic in first game with Vikings
It was another week of action in the NFL featuring a heavy dose of former Tennessee standouts.
This included Josh Dobbs switching teams and more.
Here is how the Vol alumni fared during this slate of games.
Josh Dobbs wins it in Atlanta
After a stint with the Cardinals, Dobbs was traded to the Vikings following Kirk Cousins' injury. In his first week with the team, he wasn't expected to play.
However, he was called upon despite not knowing much about the playbook or personnel of Minnesota after an injury. This didn't matter, though.
Instead, Dobbs came in and spearheaded a comeback against the Falcons. He went 20-for-30 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
He also punched in a touchdown on the ground while rushing seven times for 66 yards.
Byron Young can't be stopped
Out of all the rookies who have seen action this year, Byron Young has shined the brightest. For the Rams, he has become a critical piece on the defense.
Despite losing to the Packers, he had another great game. He produced 10 tackles throughout the course of the match.
Byron Young can't be stopped
Young also slung down the quarterback twice for two sacks and a TFL.
He's now up to 34 tackles and five sacks in the first nine games of his career.
Alvin Kamara is a work horse
Alvin Kamara remains the most used back in the NFL. On Sunday, he touched the ball 13 times throughout the match.
This came in the form of nine rushes and four catches. He picked up 26 on the ground and 44 through the air.
While he has been used more in previous affairs, it was enough to get the win over the Bears.
