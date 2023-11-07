It was another week of action in the NFL featuring a heavy dose of former Tennessee standouts. This included Josh Dobbs switching teams and more. Here is how the Vol alumni fared during this slate of games. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Josh Dobbs wins it in Atlanta

After a stint with the Cardinals, Dobbs was traded to the Vikings following Kirk Cousins' injury. In his first week with the team, he wasn't expected to play. However, he was called upon despite not knowing much about the playbook or personnel of Minnesota after an injury. This didn't matter, though.

Instead, Dobbs came in and spearheaded a comeback against the Falcons. He went 20-for-30 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also punched in a touchdown on the ground while rushing seven times for 66 yards.

Byron Young can't be stopped

Out of all the rookies who have seen action this year, Byron Young has shined the brightest. For the Rams, he has become a critical piece on the defense. Despite losing to the Packers, he had another great game. He produced 10 tackles throughout the course of the match.

Young also slung down the quarterback twice for two sacks and a TFL. He's now up to 34 tackles and five sacks in the first nine games of his career.

Alvin Kamara is a work horse