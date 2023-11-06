During Tennessee's 59-3 win over UConn, the bench was emptied and many freshmen got rare opportunities to see the field.

This included highly-touted quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The prized possession of the 2023 class had previously appeared in just a pair of games while rarely throwing the ball.

However, on Saturday, he found the end zone for his first career score.

The recipient of the pass was tight end McCallan Castles.

Castles is in his final year of eligibility but spends the majority of his practice reps with Iamaleava. The pair are listed as second-stringers leading to this connection.

Due to this, Castles felt natural receiving the pass from the freshman in game.

"Just for him to go out there and kill it the way he did was awesome to see," said Castles. "Especially, at practice, most of my reps at practice are with him every day. It kind of just felt second nature. He was spinning the ball out there. For me to catch it, it was a big deal."

The importance of catching Iamaleava's first touchdown is apparent to Castles. With the starting job likely his next season, Iamaleava is projected to put together a great career in Knoxville.

Catching the first of possibly many touchdowns isn't lost on the tight end. In fact, he had Iamaleava sign the gloves he wore during the game to keep as a momento.

"I kept the gloves," said Castles. "I had him sign them today. Those will probably be hanging up in my house after his career here. Pretty cool."

After the catch, the team mobbed the quarterback in celebration. This included Castles who made the play possible.

He said this was due to seeing Iamaleava's work pay off.

"Just because you see all the work he puts in," said Castles. "He's never complained about not being able to get in games. When there's a couple games we should've taken care of business and he would've got drives in. He's never complained about that. He just shows up and does the work. He's always super humble about it. To see him have success, everybody understands the work he's put into it."

Next, the Vols will travel to Columbia to face Missouri. It is unlikely Iamaleava will see the field, though, with the Tigers poising a difficult matchup.