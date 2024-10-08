VFLs in the NFL: Pair of former Vols combine for pick-six

Another week of NFL action is in the books and former Tennessee football standouts continue to impress.
Here is the best from this week's slate of games.
Byron Young, Jaylen McCollough team up for pick-six
The Rams came up just short against the Packers, but a pair of former Tennessee standouts under Josh Heupel were crucial on the defensive side.
Second-year edge rusher Byron Young got pressure at the goal line forcing Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love to try to throw the ball away and avoid taking a safety. This led to rookie Jaylen McCollough coming up with a pick that he returned for his first professional touchdown.
Young would finish with four tackles and a tackle for loss while McCollough's afternoon was limited to the big play.
Jaylen Wright has best game of young career
A member of a banged up Dolphins team that has struggled out of the gates, Jaylen Wright didn't get off to a dynamic start to his rookie season.
The last two weeks have featured much more success, though. This time it was crucial in Miami finding a win over the Jerod Mayo-led Patriots.
Wright was the team's leading rusher with 13 carries for 86 yards. This featured an average of 6.6 yards per pop and a long of 17.
Vol linemen have solid games
Two starting linemen for their NFL squads, Trey Smith of the Chiefs and Darnell Wright of the Bears both had solid weeks.
Smith on Monday night in Kansas City's win produced a PFF grade of 70.0. His strongest area was in run blocking.
Wright in Chicago's win over the Panthers produced a grade of 71.1. His strongest area was in pass blocking.
