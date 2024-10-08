VFLs in the NFL: Pair of former Vols combine for pick-six

Oct 6, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (39) scores a touchdown after intercepting a Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (not pictured) pass in the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images)

Another week of NFL action is in the books and former Tennessee football standouts continue to impress. Here is the best from this week's slate of games. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Byron Young, Jaylen McCollough team up for pick-six

The Rams came up just short against the Packers, but a pair of former Tennessee standouts under Josh Heupel were crucial on the defensive side. Second-year edge rusher Byron Young got pressure at the goal line forcing Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love to try to throw the ball away and avoid taking a safety. This led to rookie Jaylen McCollough coming up with a pick that he returned for his first professional touchdown. Young would finish with four tackles and a tackle for loss while McCollough's afternoon was limited to the big play.

Jaylen Wright has best game of young career

A member of a banged up Dolphins team that has struggled out of the gates, Jaylen Wright didn't get off to a dynamic start to his rookie season. The last two weeks have featured much more success, though. This time it was crucial in Miami finding a win over the Jerod Mayo-led Patriots. Wright was the team's leading rusher with 13 carries for 86 yards. This featured an average of 6.6 yards per pop and a long of 17. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel dishes on Vols' final drive in Arkansas loss

Vol linemen have solid games