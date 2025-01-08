VFLs in the NFL: Season in review for former Tennessee standouts

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) leaves the field after warm ups before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. (Photo by Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

The NFL regular season is over and the playoffs are about to be underway. This marks the end for some former Tennessee standouts while others continue the hunt for a Super Bowl. Here is how each former Vol performed this year. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Trey Smith (OG) - Chiefs

The lone Pro Bowler out of Tennessee this year is Smith. The Chiefs' starting right guard, Smith produced a PFF grade of 78.8. This was the sixth-best on Kansas City. The Chiefs are now the 1-seed in the AFC.

Alvin Kamara (RB) - Saints

In 14 games, Kamara was a workhouse like usual for the Saints. He hit 6,779 rushing yards which is the franchise record. His final line on the year was 950 rushing yards and six touchdowns with 68 receptions for 543 yards and two touchdowns.

Jauan Jennings (WR) - 49ers

Jennings had a breakout year for the 49ers. With injuries decimating the wide receiver room, Jennings stepped up to produce 975 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 15 games played.

Darnell Wright (OT) - Bears

A former top-10 pick in his second year with the Bears, Wright was Chicago's starter at right tackle. He finished the year with a PFF grade of 62.4.

Byron Young (OLB) - Rams

After an elite rookie year, Young continued his effective play as a sophomore. He finished with 62 tackles and 7.5 sacks with a forced fumble. Los Angeles won its division and is in the playoffs.

Joshua Palmer (WR) - Chargers

While battling through injury and appearing in just 15 games, Palmer had another solid year. He posted 39 catches for 584 yards and a touchdown with the Chargers who made a push to the playoffs.

Alontae Taylor (CB) - Saints

Emerging as one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL, Taylor had another year of personal success. On a bad Saints team, he managed 89 tackles, two forced fumbles and 16 passes defended. This came in appearances in all 17 games.

Cedric Tillman (WR) - Browns

Before injury derailed his breakout season, Tillman was hitting his stride with the Browns. He put up 339 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games during his second year.

Derek Barnett (DE) - Texans

Capping off the season with a scoop-and-score touchdown, Barnett appeared in 16 games in his second year with the Texans. He produced 26 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles.

Jaylen McCollough (S) - Rams

McCollough ended up possibly being the best undrafted free agent in the class. In his rookie year, he was a big part of the playoff-bound Rams' defense where he contributed 43 tackles and four interceptions.

Darrell Taylor (DE) - Bears

In his first year with the Bears, Taylor had another productive year. With Chicago, he produced 32 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Shy Tuttle (DT) - Panthers

In year two with the Panthers, Tuttle appeared in 15 games. He posted 46 tackles and forced a fumble.

Cade Mays (C) - Panthers

Mays made nine appearances and eight starts, all at center. He was given a PFF grade of 66.1 on the year.

Jaylen Wright (RB) - Dolphins

In his rookie year, Wright was a bit buried on the depth chart. He still put up 249 yards on 68 carries with the Dolphins.

Cordarrelle Patterson (RB) - Steelers

In his first year with the Steelers, Patterson saw as little run as he's seen in his long career. He rushed the ball 32 times for 135 yards. He also caught 12 passes for 80. Pittsburgh earned a wildcard spot.

Hendon Hooker (QB) - Lions

Hooker played the role of Jared Goff's backup this year in his first year fully healthy. He posted 62 passing yards in relief. Detroit is the top seed in the NFC.

Joe Milton III (QB) - Patriots

Milton didn't play in a single game until the final one of the year. In a game that would've gave the Patriots the No. 1 overall pick with a loss, Milton led New England to a win with 241 passing yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 16 yards and a score on 10 carries.

Joshua Dobbs (QB) - 49ers

Dobbs carved out a role as a career backup and continued it with the 49ers. He posted 361 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while making one start.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (LB) - Lions

Considered one of the best special teamers in the NFL, Reeves-Maybin also is a reserve linebacker for the Lions. He posted 14 tackles and a forced fumble for the top NFC team in the conference.

Jalin Hyatt (WR) - Giants

It's been tough sledding for Hyatt in his early career. In year two, he caught eight passes for 62 yards in limited action.

Theo Jackson (S) - Vikings

On the top wildcard team in the NFC, Jackson is a reserve safety for the Vikings. He earned 17 tackles and an interception in his third year.

Morgan Cox (LS) - Titans

Cox wasn't able to reach his sixth Pro Bowl but he had another impressive season as Tennessee's long snapper.

John Kelly Jr. (RB) - Browns

Kelly was a member of the Browns' active roster but did not record any stats this season. He also played two games with the Ravens.

Velus Jones Jr. (WR) - Panthers

After being let go by the Bears, Jones found a new home with the Panthers. He caught one pass for eight yards.

Dee Williams (PR/KR) - Giants

Williams began the year as the Seahawks' returner but costly mistakes put him back on the market. The Giants scooped him up off waivers.

Ramel Keyton (WR) - Raiders

As an undrafted free agent, Keyton earned a spot on the Raiders' active roster. He caught one pass for seven yards as a rookie.

Emmanuel Moseley (CB) - Lions

Moseley missed the season on the non-football injury list.

Princeton Fant (TE) - Cowboys

Fant spent a lot of time on the practice squad but was on the active roster by the end of the year. He did not record any stats.

Michael Palardy (P) - Cardinals

Palardy revived his career with the Cardinals at the end of the year. In four games, he had a long of 54 yards and downed one punt inside the 20 in 13 attempts.

Matthew Butler (DT) - Raiders

Butler appeared in seven games with the Raiders this year. He produced nine tackles.

Micah Abernathy (S) - Falcons

Aberthany appeared in six games where he made three tackles with the Falcons.

Cameron Sutton (CB) - Steelers

After an alleged domestic violence led to a warrant issued for his arrest, Sutton was cut by the Lions while not turning himself in to police. He eventually turned himself in and was charged with misdemeanor battery. The Steelers signed him and he contributed 15 tackles and three passes defended.

