Victor Bailey Jr. providing spark off bench going into March

Victor Bailey Jr.’s senior season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan.

The third-year Vol has struggled to shoot the ball from three, but of late, has found other ways to contribute.

Bailey is shooting 23.1% from three and 34.4% from the field on the year. Still, he’s been a shot of energy over the last several games.

“I’ve said before, I think anybody close to our program would tell you how much respect they have for him,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes said following Tuesday’s win over Missouri. “How hard he’s continued to work and just a great example for everybody, that you just don’t ever let go of that rope. Not only that you just hold on, but you keep working and keep climbing. He earned it. He stayed with it. He deserves good things happening.

“Defensively he’s gotten so much better through his time. Now if he can bring that to us (for the rest of the season), it really helps us.”

Against the Tigers in Columbia, Bailey scored 11 points in 18 minutes on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. He made his only three, grabbed a rebound and picked up a steal. His plus/minus of +16 was the third-best on the team.

Bailey’s double-digit scoring outburst was the first time he had reached double-digits since he scored 14 against Presbyterian back in November. And he did it against the school where his Dad was a standout football player.

“It’s always fun to come back here,” Bailey said. “I was able to call him and show him the arena. I saw a little smile crack across his face, but it’s still business. Just trying to keep a level-head and everything game is the same. I want to come out and win and do whatever it takes to win.”

While the double-digit points were nice, it was the hustle plays from Bailey that mean the most to the Vols. Such as consistently diving on the floor for loose balls.

“When I am able to do things like that, I feel like I am coming into the game and have an immediate impact,” Bailey said. “It is really whatever the team needs.

“Coming into these games, we have a lot of guys, a lot of talented guys. Anything I can do try and help this team win is my main focus.”

“What he’s done and what he’s done in practice really more, just simplified,” Barnes said. “I really think some of it is getting back to what he’s good at. I think he’s a really good midrange player. He’s really good around the rim when he keeps his game compact and tight. I thought his three that he shot tonight was just the kind of rhythm that you’d want him to shoot it with. Like it just came to him in the flow of the game. He shot the way he practices.”

Even though Bailey hasn’t been hitting shots the way he would like, he’s been focused on helping the team win anyway possible.

“I have tried to do a better job this year of keeping a level head,” Bailey said. “It is definitely good to hit some shots, good to see some shots go.

“My focus is whatever is helping this team win. If it is making shots, then hopefully I can knock some down. If it is making tough plays, diving on the floor, whatever it takes.”

The Vols’ next test is a big one. They’ll host No. 3 Auburn at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena.