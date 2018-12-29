Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) cornerback Kaiir Elam has Florida and Georgia out front in his recruitment, but the Under Armour All-American is still considering several other schools for official visits in January, including Tennessee.

Elam hosted Vols safeties coach Charles Kelly multiple times in December and said the Vols, along with Colorado and Ohio State, are in the mix for his final official visit in January.

Here's the latest from Elam at the Under Armour All-American Game check-in.