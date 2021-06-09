VIDEO: Tony Vitello, Evan Russell discuss Super Regional against LSU
Vols head baseball coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss this weekend's Super Regional against LSU.
Vitello also discussed Paul Mainieri's comments after playing in Knoxville in March, what former Vol skipper Rod Delmonico has meant to him, playing an SEC team twice in one season and much more.
Here's everything Vitello had to say:
Tennessee starting left fielder Evan Russell also met with the media to discuss this weekend's series against LSU. Here's what Russell had to say: