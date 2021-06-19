VIDEO: Tony Vitello, Evan Russell preview the College World Series
Vols head baseball coach Tony Vitello met with the Knoxville media on Thursday afternoon to preview this week's College World Series. Vitello discussed his team's preparation, playing inside of T.D. Ameritrade and much more.
Here's everything Vitello had to say with the local media:
Vitello met with the media for a second time prior to Tennessee's game on Sunday against Virginia. This time, he met with the national media on Friday at the official College World Series press conference.
Here's everything Vitello had to say at the official press conference:
Tennessee starting left fielder Evan Russell also met with the media at the official press conference on Friday to discuss how the week has gone. Here's what Russell had to say: