Videos, results of Tennessee baseball's home run derby

Tennessee first baseman Blake Burke celebrates a run during the second NCAA baseball super regional game between Tennessee and Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, M.S., on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

On Saturday ahead of Tennessee's football game, the baseball team held a home run derby at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With a solid turnout for the battle beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET, the Vols split into four groups with the leader moving on to the championship round.

Here are the full results and videos of the action.

GROUP STAGE

In the first group, Blake Burke, Jeremy Comer, Dylan Dreiling and Holden Brauner took to the plate.

Ultimately, Burke ran away with the win on eight bombs while the other three finished with three.

In group two, Kavares Tears, Reece Chapman, Cannon Peebles and Dalton Bargo took their swings.

It was Tears who ended on top with six while Chapman hit four and transfers Peebles and Bargo finished with three.

Next, was a three-man group made up of Marcus Phillips, Billy Amick and Colby Backus.

This battle went into a swing-off between the trio after they tied at three. Backus was the first player to fall off leaving it between newcomers Phillips and Amick. Ultimately, Phillips outlasted Amick with a total of eight.

The final group was made of Christian Moore, Dean Curley, Tommy Wilcox and Robin Villeneuve.

This also went into a swing-off as Moore took down Curley with a total of five. Wilcox finished in third and Villeneuve was last.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The championship round featured Blake Burke, Marcus Phillips, Kavares Tears and Christian Moore.

The finals quickly became a two-man race between Burke and Phillips. However, Phillips' final swing landed short of the wall giving Burke the win.

In the final round, Burke's final total was eight, Phillips had seven, Tears had five and Moore had three.

