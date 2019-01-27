Visit to Tennessee 'changes mind' of nation's No. 1 tailback Zackary Evans
Zackary Evans is the nation’s top tailback and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 class. The 5-star Under Armour All-American trimmed his impressive list of contenders to 11 after the Future 50 event earlier this month, but following a visit to Rocky Top on Sunday, suddenly a new school has entered the fray.
“It was my first time going to Tennessee, and it left a big impact on me because I had never been,” Evans told VolQuest.
“I always thought it was going to be kind of country or something, but then we got up there and it was different once we walked around the campus. I was exposed to new things. I liked it.”
Evans and his teammate Damieon George spent the last two days visiting Georgia and Tennessee. The 6-foot, 200-pound tailback had been to Athens before and the Bulldogs were already among his primary contenders along with Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma State.
“With Georgia, they had Sony Michel, Nick Chubb. They had Justin Fields transfer but Zeus (White) their sophomore running back, Elijah Holyfield,” Evans said.
“I’m starting to like (Tennessee) now, too. I know they (produced) Alvin Kamara and Peyton Manning.”
Evans spent Sunday afternoon touring the campus and checking out the facilities from the Anderson Training Center to Neyland Stadium. He spent time with head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who offered Evans less than two weeks after taking the job in 2017, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and current wideouts coach David Johnson.
“Coach (Chaney) is real. He keeps it simple,” Evans said.
“He was letting me know what they have now and what they need in the future.”
As for Pruitt, Evans said, “He has experience at Alabama, so he knows how to coach at a great program.”
The Houston native is considered a generational talent after dominating the last several seasons for North Shore (Texas) High. As a junior, Evans helped lead his team to a 16-0 record and a state title.
“I’m a balanced ‘back,” Evans said of his strengths.
“I’m good at reading the line, reading the second level and seeing what the DBs and stuff are going to do.”
While Tennessee faces some stiff competition for the 5-star tailback, the Vols ostensibly have time to seriously join the mix. Evans admitted he’s definitely “open to leaving” the Longhorn State and plans to visit Tennessee again in the future. He will cut his extensive list of options down to a Top 5 following the first game of his senior season next fall.
“The visit (to Tennessee) changed my mind about the school,” Evans said.
“Overall, I’m looking for a school that I got a good opportunity to do what I want to do there. Whichever school will give me the best opportunity I can.”