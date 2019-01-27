Zackary Evans is the nation’s top tailback and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 class. The 5-star Under Armour All-American trimmed his impressive list of contenders to 11 after the Future 50 event earlier this month, but following a visit to Rocky Top on Sunday, suddenly a new school has entered the fray.

“It was my first time going to Tennessee, and it left a big impact on me because I had never been,” Evans told VolQuest.

“I always thought it was going to be kind of country or something, but then we got up there and it was different once we walked around the campus. I was exposed to new things. I liked it.”

Evans and his teammate Damieon George spent the last two days visiting Georgia and Tennessee. The 6-foot, 200-pound tailback had been to Athens before and the Bulldogs were already among his primary contenders along with Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma State.

“With Georgia, they had Sony Michel, Nick Chubb. They had Justin Fields transfer but Zeus (White) their sophomore running back, Elijah Holyfield,” Evans said.

“I’m starting to like (Tennessee) now, too. I know they (produced) Alvin Kamara and Peyton Manning.”