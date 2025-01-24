Visitor list: Who will be in Knoxville this weekend to see Tennessee

Tennessee added some much-needed experience to its offensive line Friday.
Chaz Lanier looked like his old self against Mississippi State. Here's what helped.
The Lady Vols once again fall just a few plays short of knocking off a top-10 opponent in their loss to Texas.
Who is Jenna Burdette, the assistant coach briefly filling in for Kim Caldwell after her pregnancy.
Lady Vols basketball head coach Kim Caldwell will miss Tennessee's game at Texas after giving birth to her first child.
Tennessee added some much-needed experience to its offensive line Friday.
Chaz Lanier looked like his old self against Mississippi State. Here's what helped.
The Lady Vols once again fall just a few plays short of knocking off a top-10 opponent in their loss to Texas.