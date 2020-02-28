Tennessee’s baseball program is no stranger to strong starts. Even in the program’s 14-year postseason hiatus, the Vols had their fair share of strong starts.

Todd Raleigh’s final season saw the Vols start 15-2 before ending the year 25-29. Dave Serrano’s program looked like it may have been turning the corner in 2014 when they opened the season 15-1. Tennessee even won its first SEC series before going 12-18 in SEC play.

Even in 2017, Serrano’s final season, Tennessee went 12-2 prior to SEC play before winning a dismal seven conference games.

Tennessee’s 2019 team bucked that trend turning in a 17-1 pre-conference slate where they went 5-1 against NCAA Tournament teams Fresno State and Indiana. The Vols followed that up with a 14-16 SEC record that got the Vols back to the NCAA Tournament.

So, what makes Tennessee’s 9-0 start different from the Serrano and Raleigh team’s starts? A trio of neutral site wins over established programs including a top five opponent in Texas Tech.

What makes this Tennessee team different from the one a year ago?

"It's tough to compare because of schedules and timing are different, but one through nine I think we're better,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “Last year we had to rely on some guys, freshman in particular, some guys that aren't as physical as they are now."

"Last year, if you go back, the games were mainly pitching,” junior Evan Russell said. “It was like pitching shutouts. I feel like this year the lineups are taking over the games more. Although our pitching staff is just as good if not better than last year, but I feel like our lineup has taken a little pressure off them."

Tennessee’s offense has been a different animal this season. Now with consistent top-to-bottom hitting and an influx of early season power the Vols have scored 101 runs in their first nine games. In Tennessee’s first nine games a year ago, they scored 59 runs.

While Tennessee’s lineup is young, the Vols don’t have to rely on the same nine guys every day. There’s depth there that the program hasn’t seen in a long time. That coupled with the success of Tennessee’s freshman arms, the Vols look like a team that can turn in consistent performances in their next eight games before SEC play begins.

However, Tennessee’s focused on its youth and their room to grow as a focus over the next two weeks

“We’ve got some stuff to talk about at practice,” Vitello said. “Fortunately, they’re young. I don’t want to say they’re young and dumb because their parents might hear me, but they’re young and not that smart yet. I saw coach E (Elander) grabbing some guys going over base running things.

“This is 56 games and it’s a sprint. It’s not a big-league season where it is a marathon. We’re all trying to win as many games as we can and have as many good weeks as we can because there are only so many in the season.”

Tennessee’s looking to stay hot this weekend while picking up three home wins against George Washington.

The Colonials will be an upgrade over the talent the Vols saw in the midweek as GW is off to a 6-2 start. The challenge increases greatly for George Washington this weekend as they take on its first power five opponent of the season.

The Colonials have outscored opponents 38-29 so far this season, boasting a balanced squad. Four Colonials are hitting over .300 on the season led by sophomore infielder Noah Levin who’s hitting .360 while driving in eight runs.

George Washington ranks 78thin the nation in batting average with a team .270 mark, but the Colonial’s struggle to hit for power turning in only two homers and nine extra base hits this season.

Harrison Cohen has gotten the ball in the Colonial’s first two series openers posting a 1-0 record and 3.18 ERA while striking out 13 in 11.1 innings.

Cohen will matchup against Tennessee’s Chad Dallas who’s impressed in his two Friday night starts while Garrett Crochet returns from injury. Dallas has earned a 2-0 record and 1.80 ERA.

Spokane, Washington native Justin Solt is the Colonial’s projected starter Saturday after posting a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings of work this season. Solt is a pitch to contact freshman, striking out eight and walking just one while surrendering 13 hits this season.

Junior Chase Wallace will get the ball for Tennessee on Saturday. The Sevierville native has posted a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings.

Elliot Rameo started the Colonial’s only Sunday game this season turning in 5.1 innings allowing only three hits and one run.

Tennessee hasn’t announced its projected Sunday pitcher yet but a plethora of Vols could fill that role like Jackson Leath, Sean Hunley or Elijah Pleasants.

Friday afternoon’s series opener is set to get underway at 4 p.m. ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.