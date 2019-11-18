Vol assistant David Johnson first to offer 2021 lineman DJ Harden
Jeremy Pruitt and his staff have made the city of Memphis a big priority in their almost two years on the job in Knoxville. That has continued in 2021 with the recent offer of Christian Brothers offensive lineman DJ Harden.
"Coach Johnson was telling me that they have been looking at me," Harden said. "He told me about what they do and about his importance and how they feel like I can help the program."
The Vols were the first to offer Harden and he was excited to see his recruitment get a jump start from the home-state Vols.
"I was shocked," Harden said. "It was like getting hit with a bolt of lightning or something. I was happy and I was bouncing all over the place."
Harden has always paid attention to Tennessee as he has grown up and evolved his own game.
"I like the atmosphere," Harden said. "I like that orange too. I'm not going to lie. I like everything about Tennessee."
With the Vols working west Tennessee harder than previous staffs ever did, the people in and around Memphis have taken notice.
"A lot of people have been talking about that," Harden said. "My coaches told me about that. They told me that Tennessee is recruiting this area really strong."
At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Harden projects as a guard at the next level. In his mind he could play just about any position along the offensive line and the Tennessee staff likes what they see.
"They like how explosive I am and how I finish blocks," Harden said. "I think I get off the ball really well and I hit whoever I need to hit. I also bring footwork and technique to the table."
Harden hopes to make it up to Tennessee in the near future. Maybe for a junior day after the first of the year. He hasn't been up in a while, but his first and only game that he soaked in has stuck with him all these years.
"It was a game a while ago," Harden said. "I remember being in the stadium and the atmosphere was amazing. It just always stuck with me. I remember an electric atmosphere."
Harden will continue to see his recruitment take off and plans on making plenty of un-official visits over the next six months to a year.