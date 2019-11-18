Jeremy Pruitt and his staff have made the city of Memphis a big priority in their almost two years on the job in Knoxville. That has continued in 2021 with the recent offer of Christian Brothers offensive lineman DJ Harden.

"Coach Johnson was telling me that they have been looking at me," Harden said. "He told me about what they do and about his importance and how they feel like I can help the program."

The Vols were the first to offer Harden and he was excited to see his recruitment get a jump start from the home-state Vols.

"I was shocked," Harden said. "It was like getting hit with a bolt of lightning or something. I was happy and I was bouncing all over the place."

Harden has always paid attention to Tennessee as he has grown up and evolved his own game.

"I like the atmosphere," Harden said. "I like that orange too. I'm not going to lie. I like everything about Tennessee."

With the Vols working west Tennessee harder than previous staffs ever did, the people in and around Memphis have taken notice.

"A lot of people have been talking about that," Harden said. "My coaches told me about that. They told me that Tennessee is recruiting this area really strong."