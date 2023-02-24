Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello suspended for weekend series vs. Dayton
As Tennessee's baseball team prepared to take the field for the first match of a three-game series vs. Dayton, it was announced that head coach Tony Vitello won't be with the team.
Instead, the Vols' skipper will serve a suspension through the weekend slate.
Tennessee Athletics released a statement regarding the situation.
Vitello's suspension is not by the NCAA, though. Instead, it is a cooperation between Tennessee Athletics and Vitello.
The exact violation has not been specified at this time. However, Vitello's suspension does come as the team awaits eligibility for transfer Maui Ahuna.
After transferring to Tennessee, Ahuna has been forced to sit out as he awaits a ruling on his eligibility. Last year at Kansas, he slugged for a .396 batting average, eight home runs and 48 RBI.
While Vitello serves his suspension, associate head coach Josh Elander will take his place. Elander has been with the team since 2018 and has acted as the associate head coach since 2022.
*****
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.