Vol baseball continues to deliver

On a sun scorched Sunday with a trip to the College World Series on the line, the Vols emphatically said 'Omaha' thanks a 15-6 victory to sweep the Super Regionals and beat LSU five times in five tries this season.

With the table set, Tony Vitello’s squad did what few Vol teams have been unable to do in a long time — they delivered.

Let’s be honest, if you are a Vol fan you were probably waiting for something bad to happen the last two days. I mean you aren’t being honest if you didn’t think Cade Doughty’s fly out in the 9th Saturday night was going out of the park to tie the game. Why? Because that would have been the most Tennessee thing.

I won’t go through it all, but a victory lap at the track in 2001 after beating Florida ended in a loss to LSU in the SEC Championship game. The Vols beat the Tigers in Baton Rouge only to have 13 men on the field. The bowl game win that wasn’t against UNC.

Two years ago after beating Kentucky in the SEC basketball tournament to get the finals, the Vols laid an egg on Sunday after fans scrambled for tickets to get in Bridgestone Arena.

Then there was promotions that set the table like checkered Neyland against Oklahoma, but the Vols couldn’t deliver.

I could go on and on, but why do that. Let's look at the now.

Here was Tennessee hosting their first ever Super Regional. They had winning t-shirts printed. They set up a block party in one day because of ticket demands. And so when the rain popped up out of no where Saturday night you said ‘of course it’s raining, it’s Tennessee’. As a fan of Vol athletics there weren't enough Tums to digest the last few days.

The table couldn’t have been more set. Tennessee was the favorite. But could they get it done. Could Vitello’s team do what few Vol teams have been able to do in recent years.

Honestly, I did stop writing this piece in the bottom of the 7th when LSU hit its second two-run home run in consecutive innings because I had seen this movie before. But Evan Russell promptly told me to keep writing when he hit his two-run bomb over the right field wall.

The reality is Vol fans should not have stressed anything because Vitello’s team simply delivers.

No matter the stage. No matter the type of game. This team has delivered all season long. Need a great pitching performance? Fine, see Chad Dallas Saturday night. Need runs? How about a Sunday afternoon of bombs. Whatever it takes this team has delivered.

It’s why Tennessee fans love this team. They win by whatever means necessary and the moment is not too big for them.

What happens in Omaha? I don’t know. But the College World Series is going to feature the orange and white led by the most popular coach on campus and a group of veteran players with a ton of grit.

A group that had every Tennessee fan doing their best Peyton Manning O-ma-ha, when Jake Rucker snared the third out on a line drive to third.

Delivery made.