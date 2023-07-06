Tennessee's hot-streak in the transfer portal has continued.

Tony Vitello and the Vols have now landed highly-touted transfer out of Clemson, Billy Amick.

He will join Ryan Galanie, Nate Snead, Cannon Peebles and AJ Causey as incoming transfers next season.

Before entering the portal, Amick spent two seasons as a Tiger. His first year saw him struggle with a .105 batting average in nine games during his freshman season. However, he quickly turned things around.

As a sophomore, Amick became one of Clemson's most consistent hitters. He hit for a .413 average while mashing 13 home runs and 63 RBI.

This play landed him on the All-ACC First Team as a DH/UTL during the 2023 season.

He has the ability to play in the infield and catch, as well.

Amick faced off against Tennessee as the team's first baseman in the NCAA Tournament. In one of the best games of the season, he went 1-for-3 with a single before being pinch-hit for.

He now has two years of eligibily left and one before becoming draft eligible.