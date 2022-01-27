Vol commit Ethan Davis happy to be 'home' again on Rocky Top

For the first time since committing back on December 12, Tennessee welcomed tight end Ethan Davis to campus last weekend for Junior Day activities. The 2023 four-star was the second commit for the current two-man Volunteer class – joining athlete Jack Luttrell, who was also in attendance Saturday. “Man, it’s crazy. Every time I come here, I fall more in love. There’s no other place like this place,” Davis said following the event. “I feel at home here and am comfortable around all the coaches and players. Other guys in my class who are looking at Tennessee, I tell them straight-up that if you want to get to the league, this is where you need to be. “There’s not another group of coaches who are going to be as straight-up with you. They don’t tell you what you want to hear, rather what you need to hear in order to get you to that next level to be the best player on and off the field.” Davis spent the day going in-depth with the Tennessee coaching staff, specifically offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh. The two have formed a strong bond over the recruiting process and one that is continuing to grow over time.

“Coach Golesh and I have been together basically all day. He showed me the facilities and did the photo shoot me and stuff like that,” the commit said. “It was all-around an amazing day. There’s no doubt in my mind that next January I’ll be here. “We broke down a lot of stuff watching film. We definitely got a lot better today. Just from a player-to-coach standpoint, we’ve definitely built that bond pretty strong.” The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete also spent the day recruiting other blue-chippers to Tennessee. “I tell them all, there’s no place like Tennessee. I’m sure they know that,” the Collins Hill standout said. “Some were telling me of some other places they’ve already been and I just tell them that this is the best it’s going to get. All the other schools are cool, but they are nothing like Tennessee.”

Davis chose the Volunteers over the six other finalists of Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Penn State, Florida State and Cincinnati. Now with a decision already made, the Suwanee, Ga. native can start thinking ahead. “They told me that I need to have the mindset of football and school – that I need to lock in on that,” the pledge said of Tennessee. “Me and coach Golesh had about a 45 minute meeting just going over the plays and just talking about what he expects out of me when I get to college.” The tight end is tabbed at No. 110 in the latest Rivals Rankings, is the seventh-best player rated at his position and comes in as the 12th top-prospect out of the state of Georgia. Expect Davis to be a catalyst for this Tennessee program over the course of the next year before arriving as an early enrollee in January of 2023. “I just wanted to get back up here. This is my home away from home, so I want to be up here as much as possible,” the commit concluded. “When I get up here, I have no worries and I’m as comfortable as I can be. “I’m locked in. There’s no going to see anybody else.”