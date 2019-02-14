The phone hasn't completely gone quiet, but it rings far less often these days for Marietta, Georgia quarterback Harrison Bailey. The Peach State product committed to Tennessee late last year he's enjoying a different look at the process.

"It's been more relaxed," Bailey said. "It's been cool and it's a different way to look at it now that I'm committed to Tennessee. I can spend more time focusing on bettering myself before I get to college and preparing myself for the next level."

And since he pulled the trigger for the Vols, Bailey has been the face of the 2020 class for Tennessee. He's been relentless in working Tennessee targets and visited Knoxville twice in January for Junior Days.

"I'm really just figuring who we want as a team and who the coaches want," Bailey said. "Just try to get them on campus and then visit while they are visiting. Just make sure they have good visits and start the communication with each guy. Just try to get them to become a Vol."

Having just went through the process as an un-committed prospect, Bailey uses his experience to help him pitch Tennessee to other players. He knows what he liked and didn't like and hopes that helps him as a peer recruiter.

"One thing I don't like is when players that are trying to recruit you to a school, talk like the coaches," Bailey said. "I try to have normal conversations so they see it from a different point of view. I don't want to say the same things the coaches say. I want them to see Tennessee how I see Tennessee so they know what it's all about."

During that visit last month, Bailey hooked up with fellow Georgia prospect Tate Ratledge. The two have gotten to know each other through the process and they vibe well from a personality standpoint.

"Ever since I have been around Tate, he's been a chill person to be around," Bailey said. "I like those type people. Plus he a monster on the offensive line. I'd love to play with him at Tennessee."