VolQuest - Vol hoops program on pause due to COVID

The Tennessee men’s basketball program has paused all team activities following multiple positive COVID-19 test results among its Tier 1 personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff. The positive test results were detected during routine COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA and SEC guidelines. The tests that returned as positive were conducted Sunday afternoon, and the program is getting retested today.

Head coach Rick Barnes is one of the individuals who returned a positive test, and he has entered isolation protocol.

The basketball program is following SEC, local and university public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all student-athletes and staff as well as the campus and local community.

An update on the status of this week’s Volunteer Classic games will be provided by Tuesday.