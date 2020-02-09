Memphis athlete Dallan Hayden is no stranger to Rocky Top. After all, his father Aaron starred for the Vols back in the early 90s and he's been to countless games and events through the years. He camped at Tennessee last summer and is a major target for the Vols in the 2022 class. He was in Knoxville last weekend and loved what he saw.

"I feel like it was a good visit," Hayden said. "I got to talk to coach (Derrick) Ansley, coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and coach (Jay) Graham. They told me they are recruiting me as an athlete. Coach Pruitt's exact words were that I'm a football player and that I have good instincts. I'm fast, good feet and I tackle very well. I do a lot of things well."

Having worked exclusively at cornerback last summer, Hayden liked the pitch of being an athlete without a predetermined position from the staff.

"I don't care where I play as long as I'm on the field," Hayden said. "I just want to play. I know I can help some school, whether that is here or not. It means a lot that they see that potential in me, but honestly it just drives me to improve more."

Hayden likes both Ansley and Pruitt and his comfort level with the top Vol only increases with each meeting.

"The comfort level is there because it's not my first time talking to coach Pruitt," Hayden said. "He seems like a straight up guy who is a tough love coach which is what you need. He's doing a great job right now."

And then there is Graham, who Hayden has known since he was a much younger kid. The former Vol running back turned new Vol running backs coach also spent time with the middle Hayden last weekend.

"He was recruiting me at Texas A&M," Hayden said. "He was in different colors, but he is back home. He and my dad played together and so they were telling old stories about how Jay was going through the ropes when he was a freshman and how my dad was a big brother to him."