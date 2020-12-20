VolQuest - Vol legacy Dallan Hayden wins Tennessee's Mr. Football Award

Vol legacy Dallan Hayden wins Tennessee's Mr. Football Award
Tennessee is high on junior Dallan Hayden of Christian Brothers High School. The 2022 athlete projects well at the next level and displays pure athleticism and play-making ability with the ball in his hands.
The 6-foot, 195-pound running back put up eye-popping numbers this fall and was rewarded by being named the winner of Tennessee’s Mr. Football Award for Division II-AAA sector.
“This award means a lot,” Hayden told Volquest. “It really shows the hard work put in during the offseason and the hard work from my teammates – especially the offensive line. It shows our dedication and it’s something to be proud of.”
Dallan is the son of former Vol Aaron Hayden and the brother of former Arkansas and current East Carolina tailback Chase Hayden. He has 26 offers on the table with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oregon jumping in the mix during the season.
The Vols showed initially interest as early as Hayden’s middle school days and extended an offer prior to his freshman campaign a few years ago.
Tennessee is recruiting him as an athlete; however, it may lean more towards running back now, after watching the four-star rush for over 2,000 yards with 24 touchdowns this fall.
“I talk to Tennessee about every two weeks. I hear from them often,” Hayden said. “I mostly talk with coach [Derrick] Ansley and [head] coach [Jeremy] Pruitt. They said they could see me on either side of the ball, but they will probably start looking at more offense now.”
In the pro-style scheme, Hayden dominated his opponents on Friday nights.
Specifically, the Vol legacy showed out against Memphis University School and Conway – running for over 200 and 300 yards, respectfully, with four touchdowns in each outing.
“I really took over and dominated in those games,” Hayden said. “It felt great to have our offense clicking like that with everyone working hard.”
Thanks @Vol_Football 🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯 pic.twitter.com/JrBlrSeXkK— Dallan Hayden1️⃣ (@DCH__2) December 8, 2020
Coming from a football family, the Memphis native’s strengths are speed and physicality when running the football. He wants to win and wants stability in a program that will help him grow and mature into the best he can be.
“I want to see coaches who care about what they are doing and ones who are going to be there and not leave,” Hayden said of the recruiting process. “I’m looking for a program with great tradition and a school that has great academics – that’s very important. I want a program that will provide me with a chance at the next level.
“I’ve been taking part in a few virtual tours and have done a ton of facetime calls. I’m really hoping things open up so I can take my official visits next season.”
But as far as interest from the Vols, it’s surreal for the in-state product.
“When I was growing up, we would go to games all the time. I remember watching Arian Foster, Montario Hardesty and Jalen Hurd play,” Hayden reflected. “I’ve grown up around this program – I’ve known the Power T for a while.
“It’s a dream come true for them to have interest in me.”
If the 2020 Mr. Football award winner goes on to follow in his father’s footsteps in Knoxville, he won’t be the only award winner to stay in-state and become a Vol.
In fact, there’s been at least one Vol who won the award in each of the past eight years.
The list includes current Vols Omari Thomas (2019), Eric Gray (2016, 2017, 2018), Cade Mays (2017) and Ty Chandler (2015, 2016). Former Tennessee players who also won the award during this span were Jauan Jennings (2014), Josh Malone (2013), Jalen Hurd (2012) and Todd Kelly Jr. (2012).
Dallan’s older brother, Chase, won it back in 2015 as well.
“I want to win this award again and I want to help get my team to state,” Hayden said of next year. “I want to leave a legacy behind here at CBHS. I want to go out as one of the best to ever play in program history.”