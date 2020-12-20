VolQuest - Vol legacy Dallan Hayden wins Tennessee's Mr. Football Award

Tennessee is high on junior Dallan Hayden of Christian Brothers High School. The 2022 athlete projects well at the next level and displays pure athleticism and play-making ability with the ball in his hands.

The 6-foot, 195-pound running back put up eye-popping numbers this fall and was rewarded by being named the winner of Tennessee’s Mr. Football Award for Division II-AAA sector.

“This award means a lot,” Hayden told Volquest. “It really shows the hard work put in during the offseason and the hard work from my teammates – especially the offensive line. It shows our dedication and it’s something to be proud of.”

Dallan is the son of former Vol Aaron Hayden and the brother of former Arkansas and current East Carolina tailback Chase Hayden. He has 26 offers on the table with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oregon jumping in the mix during the season.

The Vols showed initially interest as early as Hayden’s middle school days and extended an offer prior to his freshman campaign a few years ago.

Tennessee is recruiting him as an athlete; however, it may lean more towards running back now, after watching the four-star rush for over 2,000 yards with 24 touchdowns this fall.

“I talk to Tennessee about every two weeks. I hear from them often,” Hayden said. “I mostly talk with coach [Derrick] Ansley and [head] coach [Jeremy] Pruitt. They said they could see me on either side of the ball, but they will probably start looking at more offense now.”

In the pro-style scheme, Hayden dominated his opponents on Friday nights.

Specifically, the Vol legacy showed out against Memphis University School and Conway – running for over 200 and 300 yards, respectfully, with four touchdowns in each outing.

“I really took over and dominated in those games,” Hayden said. “It felt great to have our offense clicking like that with everyone working hard.”