Vol legacy Hardy gets Tennessee offer as he recruitment takes off

The 6-0, 175 pound safety from the class of 2024 is starting to become a mainstay in the world of recruiting. Hardy has an offer from Illinois State, Mississippi State and most recently Tennessee.

Texas safety Jaydan Hardy is finishing up his freshman year of high school at Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas.

“I kind of knew the Tennessee offer was coming,” Hardy said. “The coaches and people from Tennessee had been in contact with dad and let him know something might be coming. Tennessee’s coaches called my coaches and offered.

Dad is former Vol Daryl Hardy who played from 1988-1991. Hardy is most known by Tennessee fans for the blocked field goal to end the first half at Notre Dame in the ’91 Miracle at Southbend.

Hardy was more than a one play wonder for the Vols as he recorded 318 tackles as a linebacker and was an All-SEC selection as a senior in 1991. He went on and played six year professionally.

Now, he’s a dad whose son is getting more attention daily as a safety.

“I come down in the run game very well making tackles at the line of scrimmage,” Jaydan Hardy said of his game. “I can ball hawk as a free safety in the middle of the field. But my biggest thing is my ability to read the quarterback.”

An attribute he learned from his father.

“My dad taught me to read quarterbacks I was younger,” Hardy offered. “I have always played safety so I have grown up with him helping be able to see the whole field. I play some slot receiver as well. Once you start learning both sides of the ball you learn tendencies. Knowing defenses so well helps me on offense and knowing what offenses want to do helps me read the quarterback and know what to look for.”