Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton was arrested overnight for an altercation involving his girlfriend.

Middleton was taken into custody just before 3am and charged with domestic assault and public intoxication.

Tennessee officials are aware of the incident and are looking into it.

According to the incident report, police responded to a simple assault behind Walgreen’s on Cumberland Ave. Upon arrival officers were flagged down by a witness who said Middleton was in the lobby of the Standard apartments.

Officers found Middleton unsteady on his feet with slurred speech and an odor of alcohol.

In interviewing a witness and the victim, officers were told that Middleton was angry with the victim who was his girlfriend over one of her guy friends.

Both the witness and victim said that Middleton was angry and beat up one of his own friends. The girlfriend tried to stop that fight when Middleton pushed her to the ground. She said Middleton then helped her up, apologized to her and hugged her. The witness said she tried to get Middleton to let his girlfriend go when Middleton pushed his girlfriend down for a second time.

Middleton was taken into custody without any incident with authorities and the male victim that Middleton allegedly beat up was not located by authorities.

Middleton played in all 13 games in 2019 recording 28 tackles, 2 for loss and a sack.