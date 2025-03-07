Vol Network basketball analyst Bert Bertelkamp announces retirement

Former Tennessee basketball standout and Vol Network analyst Bert Bertelkamp will be on the call for his last game at Food City Center on Saturday.

Bertelkamp announced his retirement on Friday after calling Vols basketball games alongside Bob Kesling for 26 seasons, one day before No. 4 Tennessee’s regular season finale against South Carolina (2 p.m ET, SEC Network).

Kesling previously announced his retirement from calling Vols football and basketball games in November.

Both Kesling and Bertelkamp will call games through Tennessee’s postseason run.

"Being the Vol Network’s color analyst for men’s basketball the last 26 years has been an honor and a privilege," Bertelkamp said. "I have been blessed to meet many great people and have had the opportunity to develop numerous lifelong relationships. The bottom line is it has been a wonderful experience and I will always be grateful for the opportunity."

A Knoxville native, Bertelkamp played basketball at nearby Bearden High School before joining the Tennessee basketball program as a guard under Ray Mears in 1976-77.

Bertelkamp helped the Vols in the SEC regular season title that year and was a key part of their league tournament championship run 1979.

Tennessee reached the NCAA Tournament three times during Bertelkamp’s career.

Bertelkamp played in 110 games over four seasons and totaled 332 assists. His 16 assistant against Maryland on March 8, 1980 still stand as an NCAA Tournament record.

Since joining the Vol Network’s broadcast team, Bertelkamp has been on the call for four SEC regular season titles, an SEC Tournament title, 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, eight Sweet 16 berths and two Elite Eight trips.

“One of the main reasons I have lasted 26 years is my partner, Bob Kesling,” Bertelkamp added. “I am thankful to Bob for allowing me to be his wingman. His professionalism and broadcasting ability are second to none. I want to thank all the kind folks at the Vol Network for their first-class treatment and friendship. Everyone has been awesome. I’d also like to thank the UT basketball program and all the players and coaches we have had the pleasure of covering.

“They have provided so many lasting memories. Lastly, I’m privileged to thank our fans, as their support has been inspiring and much appreciated.”