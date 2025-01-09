Vol Network tabs Mike Keith new ‘Voice of the Vols’

Tennessee football and men's basketball will have a new voice in 2025.

Mike Keith, the longtime radio play-by-play announcer for the Tennessee Titans, will call Vols football and men's basketball games beginning next season, replacing Bob Kesling who held the role for 25 years, the Vol Network announced Thursday.

A Franklin, Tennessee native, Keith got his start in broadcasting as a student at the University of Tennessee in the late 1980s.

He worked under John Ward for the Vol Network between 1987 and 1998 and called Vols baseball for the network, helping voice Tennessee’s run to the College World Series in 1995 before a hall of fame career calling the Titans.

"When we discussed potential candidates one name topped our list without question: bringing Mike and his family back to Rocky Top," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said. "He is a true icon in the broadcasting industry, and we are excited to harness Mike's exceptional skill set to further elevate both the Vol Network and Tennessee athletics in bold, innovative ways."

Keith took over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the Titans in 1999 after previously working with the the franchise as the host of a pregame show that aired around the state after the then-Oilers announced their impending move from Houston to Nashville in 1996.

Among Keith's most memorable calls was the "Music City Miracle," when Titans tight end Frank Wycheck's later pass across the field to Kevin Dyson who ran 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown to beat the Buffalo Bills, 22–16 in an AFC Wild Card game on Jan. 8, 2000.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How 'Voice of the Vols' Bob Kesling created 'magic' on radio for 25 years

Keith, after completing his 26th season calling Titans games, will look to make more memories over the airwaves the Vols, fresh off their second 10-plus win season in four years and their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

“While it is very hard to say goodbye to the Tennessee Titans, it is not hard to say 'yes' to a return to the University of Tennessee and the Vol Network,” Keith said. “Alicia Longworth laid out a very exciting plan for how I can assist the talented VFL Films content team. Steve Early has continued to make me feel a part of the Vol Network family since I left Knoxville in 1998---it was like I never left. Everyone associated in this process has been very professional, very impressive and very kind. This continued a theme from a series of experiences that I have had over the last five years when dealing with anyone---athletics, University and Campus leadership, staff, faculty, students, etc.----from the University of Tennessee.

"Everyone is just top-notch, and I mean EVERYONE. I am excited to join this entire team in hopes that I can add a solid contribution. It is great to be a Tennessee Volunteer, especially in 2025!”

Keith appeared on nearly every short list to take over as the play-by-play announcer for Tennessee football after Kesling announced his retirement in November after calling football and men’s basketball games since 1999 for the Vol Network.

He is set to become the fifth football radio broadcaster for the Vol Network, joining Lindsey Nelson (1948-52), George Mooney (1952-67), Ward (1968-1998) and Kesling.