St. Louis, Mo. wide receiver Demetrius Cannon was listening to his teacher Tuesday when his head coach called the 2021 prospect to come to his office and inform him of his latest offer.



“I was in the middle of class and coach gave me a call to let me know that Tennessee was offering me a scholarship,” Cannon explained. “I talked to Tee Martin today (Tuesday) and he said he saw my potential. He said he loved my effort and my size. I’m 6-3, 205 and that appeals to coaches.”

Cannon has been to Nashville twice. He was in the Music City last weekend to see Vanderbilt and last summer he played in a 7-on-7 tournament in the Titans stadium. As for the Vols, Cannon admits at this point he doesn’t know a great deal.

“I don’t know much about them. I know they are in the SEC. That’s important to me. I always dreamed of being in the SEC,” Cannon said. “I was always a fan of Alabama, but I realize that college is a business and if you put the work in you can succeed and go to the league from anywhere.

“I hope to be taking a visit down there to see Tennessee pretty soon.”

As spring looms on the horizon, Cannon’s recruitment is starting to take off. The Trinity High School product believes there are a couple of key things driving the interest in him.

“I think it’s my size that has gotten it going,” Cannon said. “Academics help too. I have a 3.6 GPA so that helps schools interest in my. Also, my film shows that I not only catch but I can block as well.”

Cannon is obviously not close to thinking about a decision, but he there’s a couple of things that are important to him.

“I want to be close to the coaching staff where it’s a family environment where I feel comfortable there and am always welcomed there.

“Distance is not a factor. I like to travel. I will go wherever I feel most comfortable.”