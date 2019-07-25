It's been relatively quiet since Morrow, Georgia wide receiver Jimmy Calloway committed to Tennessee back in April. Since then, he had an impressive track season and was extremely solid at any football camp that he attended.

"At first schools were calling a good bit, but that has slowed down since they know I'm solid to Tennessee," Calloway said. "I have a good relationship with the coaches and it's where I feel comfortable. All the other schools just gave up."

Calloway could play on either side of the ball in college, but he wants to play offense. He wants to be a difference maker at wide receiver and he has enjoyed getting to know Vol receivers coach Tee Martin.

"I love his passion for the game," Calloway said. "He knows what he is talking about and I like that. He has a lot of experience coaching top players. He is a pretty fun dude."

He also has built a steady bond with offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. He took note of what the veteran Chaney did during his time at Georgia and he hopes to make a similar impact to what Mecole Hardman did during his time in Athens.

"He says he likes me in the slot so they can get the ball in my hands more," Calloway said. "I love coach Chaney's offense and he works the slot man a lot. He finds ways to get his best playmakers the ball. He told me that I was good with the ball."