Vol signee James Pearce reflects on official visit weekend

The past couple of days have been busy for the Tennessee coaching staff. Aside from dozens of prospects flooding campus Saturday for the first Junior Day of the off-season, Heupel and company also hosted one official visitor.

James Pearce.

The Charlotte, N.C. native was one of the big wins for the Tennessee on Signing Day back in December. Most coaching staffs feared the four-star would wait until the February period to sign, but Tennessee was able to lock down the pass-rusher instead as his stock continued to rise.

“I’m really looking forward to having fun and getting the job done – whooping butt and taking names,” the signee told Volquest. “I’ve just got to stay locked in until then and finish strong.”

The Rivals Top-160 athlete spent the past weekend with members of the coaching staff – talking football, life and pretty much whatever.

Pearce was able to watch some film and discuss his role in Tim Banks’ defense, the expectations that come with it and what a day in the life of a student-athlete looks like inside the Volunteer program.

The pass-rusher was also in attendance for the Volunteers basketball win over LSU Saturday night.

“Oh, it was great. We were just chilling and hanging out,” the soon-to-be Vol said. “We went to the basketball game and it was really cool. It was a great atmosphere like always.

“It felt good. It felt like it always feels being here. I liked it.”