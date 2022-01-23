Vol signee James Pearce reflects on official visit weekend
The past couple of days have been busy for the Tennessee coaching staff. Aside from dozens of prospects flooding campus Saturday for the first Junior Day of the off-season, Heupel and company also hosted one official visitor.
The Charlotte, N.C. native was one of the big wins for the Tennessee on Signing Day back in December. Most coaching staffs feared the four-star would wait until the February period to sign, but Tennessee was able to lock down the pass-rusher instead as his stock continued to rise.
“I’m really looking forward to having fun and getting the job done – whooping butt and taking names,” the signee told Volquest. “I’ve just got to stay locked in until then and finish strong.”
The Rivals Top-160 athlete spent the past weekend with members of the coaching staff – talking football, life and pretty much whatever.
Pearce was able to watch some film and discuss his role in Tim Banks’ defense, the expectations that come with it and what a day in the life of a student-athlete looks like inside the Volunteer program.
The pass-rusher was also in attendance for the Volunteers basketball win over LSU Saturday night.
“Oh, it was great. We were just chilling and hanging out,” the soon-to-be Vol said. “We went to the basketball game and it was really cool. It was a great atmosphere like always.
“It felt good. It felt like it always feels being here. I liked it.”
Pearce led his high school squad to a state championship appearance this past fall. He’s the ninth-rated player at his position in the class and the fifth-highest graded prospect from the state of North Carolina. The four-star boasts a Rivals Rating of 5.9 with over 20 offers.
The pass-rusher has versatility. He plays well in space and has great moves off the line of scrimmage. Pearce joins Joshua Josephs as ‘LEOs’ in the signing class and is looking forward to learning from the likes of Byron Young, Tyler Baron and Roman Harrison next season.
“The coaching staff’s message to me was that we were going to have fun and for me to take care of what I need to take care of,” Pearce concluded. “I’m just glad I have the opportunity here. It’ll be a great time at the next level.
“My relationship with the Tennessee staff got better and better over time. It was a good time this weekend.”
The Vols, of course, beat out Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina to land the signature of Pearce back in December. Josh Heupel used his in-home visit with the signee this past week.
Pearce will not be in early enrollee. Rather, the defensive play-maker plans to be in Knoxville over the summer.