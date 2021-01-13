VolQuest - Vol tackle Wanya Morris enters portal

After plenty of rumors, 2019 4-star OL Wanya Morris has officially entered the transfer portal after starting 19 games at left tackle and blocking tight end with Tennessee @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @Volquest_Rivals https://t.co/rNLvnHym5v

Morris signed with the Vols in 2019 and made 19 starts. Morris was in and out of the starting line up in the 2020 season. The Vols are currently without an offensive line coach as Jeremy Pruitt has interviewed multiple candidates for he job he last ten days. Pruitt has been in regular conversations with Morris and his family over the last week try to convince Morris to return to he Vols.

Morris could still return to the Vols if he wanted to as there’s nothing binding about entering the portal. Oklahoma has been a school mentioned as a possibility for Morris.