News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 12:35:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Vol target Ruzhentsev sees stock soar this spring

Pzwp6mrw9id0pzzqvnsp
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

One of the highest risers in the recently updated Rivals Top-150 basketball prospects in the 2020 Class was Tennessee target Samson Ruzhentsev, who showed up at No. 64 in the revised rankings by co...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}