Tennessee did what I suggested — the Vols returned a kickoff. It’s failed miserably, as they were flagged for a holding penalty. The ball sat at their own 9 yard line. Mississippi State had all the momentum after cutting the Vols' lead to 13-10 with 8:19 to play.

Then Tennessee did what many would deem one of the most unthinkable Tennessee things, at least over the last decade. They crammed it down Mississippi State’s throat for six straight snaps.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to handle somebody up front,” Trey Smith said. “It’s always a great feeling when you can impose your will on somebody.”

They did it with tailback runs of 6, 15, 7, 12, 2 and 2 yards. They did it with two freshman offensive linema,n and yet another combination on the offensive front, which included seldom used Jerome Carvin at right guard.

It was old school football. It was Phillip Fulmer football. It was physical play in the trenches that Jim Chaney has been screaming for, begging for, helping Will Friend coach since he arrived back in January.

“It’s always a good feeling to impose your will and move a man from point a to point b and just keep moving them and they can’t do anything about it,” Smith said.

“You can see it in their eyes. Coach Friend preaches everyday to make them quit and I think at one point we got there.”

Added Jeremy Pruitt, “We put a really good drive together and finished it out. It was a really big drive,” Pruitt said. “It’s a great win for our program. It’s good for these guys who are working their tails off to have some fun with it.”

Is going 91 yards in 5:44 in the fourth quarter to put an SEC game away some massive statement of arrival as an offense or a program? Nope.

Is is progress? Hell yes it is.

Through five games, Chaney had been throwing darts on the wall to convert in the run game. In short yardage he has used seven offensive lineman, run jet sweeps, lined up a defensive tackle and a linebacker in the backfield. Anything for a yard. Much of which had failed to yield one.

But with the game on the line and a quarterback Tennessee was clearly trying to protect, the Vols offensive front and tailbacks shined.

“We knew coming in that we had to run the ball and run it well,” freshman Wanya Morris said. “We did a pretty good job of it. We know we can improve on things and I think we will continue to do that this week.”

There no question, Tennessee desperately needed a win. There’s also no question that this team is improving in different areas. None better than the offensive line. Pruitt said after the Florida loss it was the best his offensive line had played. He praised them earlier this week for playing through the whistle even though that has meant some untimely penalties.

“Number one, we can’t break the rules and we’ll learn to stop when they blow the whistle, but first they have to blow a whistle so we can stop. But I am excited to see that we have guys up from that are trying to finish people and trying to put them into the ground,” Pruitt said. “That’s a long ways from where we started 22 months ago. We couldn’t find five offensive linemen out there to practice.

"So now we’re starting to have to slow them down, and that’s a good thing. We have to get some discipline to understand not to make mistakes. But I would say that it’s probably turnovers, maybe depth, maybe execution, maybe maturity.”

I call it simply progress. Progress that allowed Tennessee to do an old school Tennessee thing — put a team away in the fourth quarter on the backs of the offensive line.