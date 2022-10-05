As the Tennessee football team is in the midst of a strong start to its 2022 season, both basketball teams are heading into their campaigns with high expectations, and the Vols' baseball team is coming off one of its best years in program history, there's a lot of positive vibes in Knoxville for UT athletics.

With that said, VolReport is fortunate to be able to cover each of those programs – in addition to recruiting – for the Tennessee faithful. While we already provide written team and recruiting content and also record The VolReport.com Podcast, our team is excited to make a big-time addition.

In an effort to expand our digital presence, VolReport is thrilled to announce that an all-new show is coming to our network. "Checkerboard Chatter," which will broadcast live on our YouTube channel and Twitter pages each Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon/evening, will be hosted by Tyler Ivens – a Knoxville-based sports radio personality for 99.1 The Sports Animal.

Ivens, who is the co-host of "The Starting Lineup" on 99.1, will lead Checkerboard Chatter's efforts each and every week. He will welcome a number of big-name guests onto the show – as well as members of the VolReport staff – to talk all things Tennessee sports.

VolReport publisher Tyler Mansfield and Ivens share more details about the new venture in the video below.