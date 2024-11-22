VolReport Staff Picks: No. 11 Tennessee football vs. UTEP

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks coaches players during a drill during Tennessee Football s first fall practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee and UTEP are set to meet inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Before the matchup, the VolReport staff gives their picks for how things will shape up on the field. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

SCORE

Ryan: 63-0, Vols Tennessee needs to make a statement in any way it can and I expect the Vols to come at UTEP with all they have. A blowout win over one of the worst FBS teams in the country won't move the needle too much, but it's still something Tennessee will have to do on Saturday. I expect the offense to score early and often while the defense clamps down on any attempt from the Miners to put points on the board. UTEP coach Scotty Walden did a nice job against Tennessee with Austin Peay a year ago, but I don't expect the same result this time. Noah: 59-3, Vols UTEP is among the worst teams in the FBS and Saturday could be a chance for Tennessee to let out some frustration from the Georgia loss and its offensive struggles this season. Vols will send seniors off in dominant fashion for what is likely the last time at Neyland Stadium while some younger players get in the mix as an early preview for 2025. Dale: 52-10, Vols I look for the Vols to start early and stay on the move for the entire game. Being the first team left out of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Vols need to win out to even remotely maintain a chance to get in. Tennessee's defense will be looking to get back after it following a season-low performance.

BOLD PREDICTION

Ryan: Tennessee's defense pitches a shutout Tennessee's defense has been elite this season. However, it slipped up during the trip to Athens resulting in a loss to Georgia. I think the group will get things back on track this Saturday, though. Against a much weaker opponent, the unit should be able to pitch a shutout and regain some confidence. Noah: Tennessee offense scores at least three first half touchdowns Touchdowns have been hard to come by for the Vols in the first two quarters, but they won't have any problem building a big first half lead. Dylan Sampson is on the verge of another record--total touchdowns in a single season at 22--and needs one more touchdown to break it will break it. He'll get that early as part of a three or more score half. Dale: Boo Carter houses a punt Over the last few weeks, we've been able to see some flashes of the potential of the true freshman, Boo Carter, returning punts. This is just one of many reasons the Vols prioritized the in-state product. If UTEP punts the ball to Carter, this could be the week, as the first-year playmaker has been just a step or two away from house calling a couple already.

X-FACTOR