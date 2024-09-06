Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) celebrates a turnover during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium on University of Tennessee’s campus, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee football is set to battle NC State in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, the VolReport staff gave some predictions for how things will go down in Charlotte. Here's what we think. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Score Prediction

Ryan: 38-27 Vols Heading into the season, I was admittedly hesitant to pick Tennessee in this matchup. However, after the Vols dominated Chattanooga in week one behind Nico Iamaleava's superb performance and NC State's sluggish start against Western Carolina, I've changed my tune. Tennessee's offense is firing on all cylinders with Iamaleava already looking like one of the best in the country. On the other side, the Wolfpack's offense left room to be desired outside a couple pieces. I think at the end of the day, the Vols' offense will be too much for NC State to keep up with. Noah: 41-24 Vols Whatever expectations I had for Tennessee's offense ahead of the 2024 season, Nico Iamaleava exceeded them in his first game as the Vols' full-time starting quarterback. Everything seemed to click in their rout of Chattanooga. The wide receiving corps looked as advertised. So did Dylan Sampson has the headliner in the backfield. NC State will offer a sterner test, but one that I think Tennessee ends up passing with flying colors behind another strong offensive outing, though maybe not to the tune of 700-plus yards. I expect the defense to flex its depth and experience again with the secondary answering some questions. Dale: 38-24 Vols Though the Wolfpack defense will be a tougher test than that of the Mocs, the Vols displayed their ability to score in numerous ways, and will stress any defense.

Bold Take

Ryan: Tyre West records 2+ sacks After a strong Citrus Bowl performance, Tyre West parlayed it into a great start to 2024. He recorded the Vols' lone sack in the win over the Mocs and also forced a fumble for the only defensive turnover. I fully believe West will be a defensive star for Tennessee by season's end and this could cement itself into reality with another big time performance against a quality opponent. Noah: Tennessee's secondary produces at least one interception I predicted last week that the defense would account for two or more turnovers and that one of those would come on an interception. I was wrong on both. Outside of a first half fumble recovery, Chattanooga didn't give Tennessee's secondary a lot of chances. I think that changes this week with Rickey Gibson III expected to be back and game experience now under the belt of several younger players, including Boo Carter. NC State quarterback Grayson McCall hasn't turned the ball over much in his career, totaling just 15 over six seasons at Coastal Carolina and now NC State. He threw one in a slow start against Western Carolina last week, but I think it's an early deficit and the Vols' pressure up front that forces at least one more. Dale: Dylan Sampson will have 250 all-purpose yards Dylan Sampson touched the ball as a carrier and a receiver last week and had success at both. The versatile back just needs the ball in his hands and good things are bound to happen.

X-Factor