No. 18 Tennessee (7-3 overall, 3-3 SEC) – which is coming off a loss to Missouri – will play another big SEC game on Saturday as it welcomes No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0) to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols enter the matchup as 10-point underdogs against the Bulldogs. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Bulldogs? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

Tennessee – which was expected to play at a high level and record a solid win – absolutely laid an egg last week against Missouri. Now, competition only strengthens for the Vols as top-ranked Georgia rolls into Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. If Josh Heupel's team had performed much better last week against Mizzou, I thought the Vols could compete with the Bulldogs this week. However, that didn't happen – and that's why I feel that Georgia is going to control things from start to finish on Saturday and hand Tennessee back-to-back losses before it closes out the regular season with a win over Vanderbilt. Tyler's pick: Georgia 42, Tennessee 28

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

Tennessee has a chance to play spoiler this week against two-time defending national champion Georgia. Offensively, the Vols are better than they showed last week at Missouri, and I think some semblance of balance will return between the run game and passing game. But, I think Georgia’s offense, which is playing really well right now, will be too much. The Vols will keep it close, but the Bulldogs will pull away down the stretch. Noah's pick: Georgia 38, Tennessee 24



RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

The Vols haven’t played a full 60 minutes of effective football this season, and it’s hard to imagine that the first time they’ll put it all together is against the No. 1 team in the country. While Tennessee is capable of pulling off an upset, I think it’s more likely Georgia pulls away for a comfortable win. With Brock Bowers back, the Vols’ thin linebacker room will be put under more pressure in the pass game after a weak showing last week. This, combined with the Bulldogs clicking as a whole on offense, is a bad combination for Tennessee. Neyland Stadium will be rocking and should play a factor, but I don’t think it’ll be enough. Ryan's pick: Georgia 31, Tennessee 17

DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER