VolReport Staff Picks: No. 4 Tennessee football at Arkansas

Tennessee football is set to meet Arkansas in an attempt to stay undefeated.
Ahead of the matchup, the VolReport staff gave some predictions for how things will go down in Fayetteville.
Here's what we think.
Score Prediction
Ryan: 38-17 Vols
After a game where Tennessee took its foot off the gas in the second half offensively, I expect the Vols to get the offense starting to roll again. Five touchdowns and some change would be a nice outing with a stout defense to back it up. A sizable halftime lead should make things comfortable down the stretch, as well.
Noah: 41-17 Vols
Tennessee has already gone on the road once in the SEC and won in relatively comfort at Oklahoma two weeks ago. I don't think hostile environments faze this Vols team. Arkansas will find the end zone a few times, but expect another strong defensive outing with Nico Iamaleava and the offense making enough big plays to start October on a positive note.
Dale: 42-17 Vols
Arkansas has struggled a bit on offense, especially with running the ball. The Razorbacks ran for over 30 times last week for just 100 yards. The Vols front on defense has been solid, along with being productive as a two-to-three-deep rotation. If the Hogs can't move the ball on the ground, it may be a long night in Fayetteville for the home team.
Bold Take
Ryan: Vols force three turnovers
Tennessee's defense has been elite and I expect that to continue this weekend. Even if it gives up some points, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green will be flushed out of the pocket and forced to make risky plays. The Vols could take advantage of this by either coming up with interceptions or forcing fumbles. I think a healthy diet of turnovers could be key to creating separation.
Noah: James Pearce Jr. will have 1.5 or more sacks
This didn't necessarily seem like a "bold" take before the season started, but the standout Tennessee edge rusher isn't sneaking up on anyone. Opposing offenses have made it point to know where James Pearce Jr. is at when he's on the field and the result is just 0.5 of a sack and one tackle for loss through four games. That changes on Saturday. Arkansas has allowed 12 sacks, nearly 2.5 per game. Pearce takes advantage of that.
Dale: The Vols hold Arkansas under 200 total offensive yards
Tennessee's defense has been elite and could continue this success against the Razorbacks. Domination through the air and on the ground could lead to under 200 total yards for Arkansas.
X-Factor
Ryan: Nico Iamaleava
Like the Vols' previous game, Nico Iamaleava doesn't need to be elite for Tennessee to win. However, it would be a great sign heading into the bulk of SEC play if he could put together a dominant game. I'll have my eyes focused on the young quarterback as he has the opportunity to put together the best game of his career to date given the level of competition.
Noah: The Tennesee defensive line
Not a hard choice here. Arkansas has run the ball well, averaging more 212 yards per game which ranks top 25 nationally while Tennessee ranks seconds in run defense, holding teams to just 50.8 yards per game. The Vols' ability to stop the run and get after the quarterback will wear on the Razorbacks' offense and get them out of their element, rendering them ineffective down the stretch with Tennessee leading.
Dale: The Tennessee secondary
The defensive backs more than likely will be tested, early and often. The Hogs have been struggling in the running game, making me believe that they will try to air the ball out if the rushing drought continues. If the secondary prevent explosive plays, the Vols could really control the game for most of the night.
