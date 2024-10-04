VolReport Staff Picks: No. 4 Tennessee football at Arkansas

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during pregame activities against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo by Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football is set to meet Arkansas in an attempt to stay undefeated. Ahead of the matchup, the VolReport staff gave some predictions for how things will go down in Fayetteville. Here's what we think.

Score Prediction

Ryan: 38-17 Vols After a game where Tennessee took its foot off the gas in the second half offensively, I expect the Vols to get the offense starting to roll again. Five touchdowns and some change would be a nice outing with a stout defense to back it up. A sizable halftime lead should make things comfortable down the stretch, as well. Noah: 41-17 Vols Tennessee has already gone on the road once in the SEC and won in relatively comfort at Oklahoma two weeks ago. I don't think hostile environments faze this Vols team. Arkansas will find the end zone a few times, but expect another strong defensive outing with Nico Iamaleava and the offense making enough big plays to start October on a positive note. Dale: 42-17 Vols Arkansas has struggled a bit on offense, especially with running the ball. The Razorbacks ran for over 30 times last week for just 100 yards. The Vols front on defense has been solid, along with being productive as a two-to-three-deep rotation. If the Hogs can't move the ball on the ground, it may be a long night in Fayetteville for the home team.

Bold Take

Ryan: Vols force three turnovers Tennessee's defense has been elite and I expect that to continue this weekend. Even if it gives up some points, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green will be flushed out of the pocket and forced to make risky plays. The Vols could take advantage of this by either coming up with interceptions or forcing fumbles. I think a healthy diet of turnovers could be key to creating separation. Noah: James Pearce Jr. will have 1.5 or more sacks This didn't necessarily seem like a "bold" take before the season started, but the standout Tennessee edge rusher isn't sneaking up on anyone. Opposing offenses have made it point to know where James Pearce Jr. is at when he's on the field and the result is just 0.5 of a sack and one tackle for loss through four games. That changes on Saturday. Arkansas has allowed 12 sacks, nearly 2.5 per game. Pearce takes advantage of that. Dale: The Vols hold Arkansas under 200 total offensive yards Tennessee's defense has been elite and could continue this success against the Razorbacks. Domination through the air and on the ground could lead to under 200 total yards for Arkansas.

