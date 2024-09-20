VolReport Staff Picks: No. 6 Tennessee football at No. 15 Oklahoma

Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas (21) is seen on the field during a football game between Tennessee and UTSA at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee football is set to meet Oklahoma to open up SEC play on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, the VolReport staff gave some predictions for how things will go down in Norman. Here's what we think. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Score Prediction

Ryan: 41-6 Vols I don't think Tennessee will have much trouble this Saturday. It all comes down to a weak and banged-up Oklahoma offensive line. Whether it's still reserves manning spots or starters returning, the Vols' defensive line will be far too much for the Sooners to handle. Jackson Arnold will be dealing with pressure all night and an Oklahoma offense that didn't look great against weaker opponents will be severely limited. On the other side, Nico Iamaleava will just need to protect the ball and make the plays that are in front of him for enough points to be scored. Dylan Sampson should help get the run game going and the Vols should cruise in Norman. Noah: 42-17 Vols Oklahoma will offer an early challenge on the road, but Tennessee will have the game in hand by the third quarter. The Vols have the edge across the board, especially on defense which could take advantage of the Sooners' patch-work offensive front. Oklahoma's defense will be the best that Tennessee has faced to date, but expect Nico Iamaleava to hit on some explosive plays to the plethora of options he has at wide receiver and tight end, while the run game, paced by Dylan Sampson, wear down the Sooners' defense. Dale: 45-24 Vols Oklahoma will have the crowd on its side as it is a home game but we have seen the Sooners seem to struggle even at home for portions of their games. Even though they finished with a win, there are concerns that arose. The Vols have proven to be able to beat teams in various ways and with that, it takes pressure off of Nico Iamaleava who is getting set for his first true road game in the SEC. The trenches are going to impact this game more so that previous games for both squads.

Bold Take

Ryan: Tennessee keeps another team out of the end zone The no-touchdown streak has to end eventually, right? Well, I'm not sure it'll be this weekend that it comes to an end. Oklahoma's offense is likely to get a boost from returning receivers and linemen but I don't think it'll be enough to find the end zone against Tennessee's defense. The Vols' pass rush and run stop has proven to be elite through three games and could make a massive statement in the first game of SEC play by continuing its dominance against the Sooners. Noah: Tennessee defense will score at least one touchdown Perhaps not the boldest of takes given the strength of Tennessee's defense and the fact that the Vols have already scored one defensive touchdown and forced a safety through three games. I expect Tennessee to create another scoring opportunity on Saturday. The game sets up well for the Vols' defensive front, which could either force Jackson Arnold into some ill-advised throws or any one of Tennessee's linemen to get home and get a strip sick that goes back for a score. Dale: Defense racks up five sacks This may be the game that James Pearce makes his biggest impact, even if it's not statistical. Look for Oklahoma to double team or chip block with a running back, which should free up others to make plays. At the end of the day, this could result in five sacks for Tennessee.

X-Factor