VolReport Staff Picks: No. 7 Tennessee football at No. 12 Georgia

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) points down the field during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee and Georgia are set to meet inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Before the matchup, the VolReport staff gives their picks for how things will shape up on the field.

SCORE

Ryan: 20-17, Georgia This game really could go either way. If Tennessee wins, I wouldn't be surprised, but with it being played in Athens, I give the edge to the Bulldogs. With the offensive woes both teams have been under, I think we'll see a low-scoring, ugly game in Sanford Stadium with Georgia scraping out on top. Despite taking a loss, this scenario shouldn't be the end of the world for the Vols. A narrow defeat to one of the best teams in the country on the road really shouldn't be much of a hit to Tennessee in the College Football Playoff rankings but we'll see how the committee handles it. Leaving out a 10-2 Vols team with narrow road losses in SEC play would be a crime, though. Noah: 20-14, Tennessee Before the season started, I would have chalked this one up as one of two losses for Tennessee at this point in the season. But as it gets closer, I feel more confident in the Vols winning a close one. Offense will be hard to come by for either team, especially with the injuries on both sides. I think Tennessee does enough, especially if Nico Iamaleava plays. The defense will be the deciding factor, though. That was something the Vols were missing in the last meeting between these two teams at Sanford Stadium two years ago and they'll only further Georgia's offensive struggles. Dale: 24-21, Tennessee I've gone back and forth with this week's game looking through multiple angles. The Bulldogs are coming off an upset and at home. The pressure is definitely on as the Dawgs already having two losses on the year and one more would remove them from the playoffs. The Vols also can't afford to drop this game, already dropping one on the road earlier this year in Fayetteville. Despite the QB concerns coming from Knoxville, I'm not entirely sure that it matters who the QB is in a sense. If Tennessee can complete about three-to-five passes that are 15 yards and beyond to loosen the UGA defense up, the game will flow the way the Vols need it to. Many opponents of Georgia have been able to pressure Carson Beck and force him to turn the ball over. If Tennessee can get pressure on Beck, along with the intermediate passing game, Dylan Sampson and the Vols defense will have a shot to take the game over.

BOLD PREDICTION

Ryan: Tennessee holds Georgia to under 50 rushing yards The Bulldogs have been horrendous in the run game this season. They rank 104th in the country in rushing yards per game at just 119. In the past three contests, the mark is down to just 60. Against a Tennessee run defense that has struggled the past two games but was consistent prior to that, I expect Georgia to have to move the ball through the air. As a result, especially with not Trevor Etienne, I wouldn't be surprised if the Bulldogs finished with under 50 yards on the ground. Noah: Tennessee never trails This is bold. Maybe even stupid, especially on the road against a team playing for its season. And Tennessee has trailed in four of its last five games. I'm hinging this prediction on the prospect of Iamaleava being available, of course and if he is, I think the improvement the offense showed against Kentucky and Mississippi State last week carries over for one or two first half scores while the defense holds off Georgia. Dale: Tennessee forces at least three turnovers Carson Beck has not handled pressure well during the season. The Vols are coming in with one of the best front seven's in the country. The Dawgs will also be without their leading rusher, as well, in Trevor Etienne. If the Vol defense can get their hands on the ball at least three times during the game, Tennessee can blow the game open if everything else is going according to plan.

X-FACTOR