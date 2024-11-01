VolReport Staff Picks: No. 7 Tennessee football vs. Kentucky

Before the matchup, the VolReport staff gives their picks for how things will shape up on the field.

Ryan: 28-6 Vols

I don't expect the floodgates to fully open on Saturday, but I think Tennessee's offense should show some signs of life compared to the previous three contests, particularly in the first half. I expect the Vols to jump ahead early and then rely on the defense down the stretch.

At the end of the day, it could be comparable to the game against b. Build up an early lead and then make sure you don't turn the ball over or give up field position against an offense that's been abysmal. The Wildcats very well may not find the end zone and will have to get lucky to get across midfield.

Noah: 31-10 Vols

This one could be filed under bold prediction since Tennessee hasn't scored 30 or more points since week 3 against Kent State. But I think the Vols' offense found something in the second half of their win against Alabama two weeks ago that it can build off of and carry into this week.

Nico Iamaleava and the wide receiving corps have come close to hitting on the big downfield plays and could hit a couple on Saturday. Though the Wildcats' strong suit is defense, Mark Stoops' struggles against Tennessee's offense since Josh Heupel has been there are an indication that the Vols will be more successful than they've been as of late.

Dale: 38-17 Vols

The Vols have somewhat been in an offensive rut as execution has been a slight issue, especially in the first half. Kentucky has struggled quite a bit on offense during the majority of the season but at times has shown to be a very tough opponent.

Tennessee is at home with 100K+, 'Dark Mode' is the theme and expect to hear the spooky version of Rocky Top more than a couple of times. The Vols ended their game with Alabama with an improved second half and this may very well be the game where the offensive struggles seem to dissipate.