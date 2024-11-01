VolReport Staff Picks: No. 7 Tennessee football vs. Kentucky

in other news
Tennessee and Kentucky are set to meet inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Before the matchup, the VolReport staff gives their picks for how things will shape up on the field.
SCORE
Ryan: 28-6 Vols
I don't expect the floodgates to fully open on Saturday, but I think Tennessee's offense should show some signs of life compared to the previous three contests, particularly in the first half. I expect the Vols to jump ahead early and then rely on the defense down the stretch.
At the end of the day, it could be comparable to the game against b. Build up an early lead and then make sure you don't turn the ball over or give up field position against an offense that's been abysmal. The Wildcats very well may not find the end zone and will have to get lucky to get across midfield.
Noah: 31-10 Vols
This one could be filed under bold prediction since Tennessee hasn't scored 30 or more points since week 3 against Kent State. But I think the Vols' offense found something in the second half of their win against Alabama two weeks ago that it can build off of and carry into this week.
Nico Iamaleava and the wide receiving corps have come close to hitting on the big downfield plays and could hit a couple on Saturday. Though the Wildcats' strong suit is defense, Mark Stoops' struggles against Tennessee's offense since Josh Heupel has been there are an indication that the Vols will be more successful than they've been as of late.
Dale: 38-17 Vols
The Vols have somewhat been in an offensive rut as execution has been a slight issue, especially in the first half. Kentucky has struggled quite a bit on offense during the majority of the season but at times has shown to be a very tough opponent.
Tennessee is at home with 100K+, 'Dark Mode' is the theme and expect to hear the spooky version of Rocky Top more than a couple of times. The Vols ended their game with Alabama with an improved second half and this may very well be the game where the offensive struggles seem to dissipate.
BOLD PREDICTION
Ryan: Tennessee scores on the first drive of the game
The Vols have been atrocious offensively in the first half of games. In the past three games against Arkansas, Florida and Alabama, they have been held scoreless in the opening stanza. Not only will Tennessee end this streak, but I think the Vols will do it immediately. On the first drive, I'll take Tennessee putting up at least a field goal.
Noah: Tennessee scores two passing touchdowns
Though I expect Dylan Sampson to headline the offense again, especially after Jarquez Hunter gashed the Kentucky defense for 278 yards last week, the passing success in the second half vs. Alabama will spill over into this week and two of the Vols' scores will come through the air.
Dale: Dylan Sampson runs for 150+
Dylan Sampson has been the workhorse all season and it has worked out well for the Vols as the starting running back has taken over a few games in key moments. All the narratives involved, Sampson is going to be anxious to carry the ball on Saturday. The Wildcats have been vulnerable to the run and Tennessee's back could take advantage.
X-FACTOR
Ryan: Dylan Sampson
Tennessee will need to rely on Dylan Sampson like it has throughout the year. With Kentucky's offense struggling and the Vols' defense dominating, Sampson could get another large workload to pace the game. If he can find the end zone, which would enter his name in the record books for single-season scores with the Vols, and go for over 100 yards again, it's hard to imagine the Wildcats keeping this one very close.
Noah: Defensive line
Low-hanging fruit, but it's hard not to see Tennessee's defensive front not having a big game. The Kentucky offense has been abysmal in SEC play and for a team typically known for its size on the offensive line, the Wildcats haven't been able to establish much of a run game, ranking 12th in the league in rushing (141.8 YPG) while giving up nearly three sacks per game.
Dale: Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava and the offense is just a hair away from executing at a higher level and the dam being broken. When and if that happens this season, the Vols may show a full picture of what this team is truly capable of. Can Iamaleava make enough plays to keep the defense honest, opening up running lanes for Sampson? My gut says yes.
