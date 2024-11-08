VolReport Staff Picks: No. 7 Tennessee football vs. Mississippi State

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee and Mississippi State will meet inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Before the matchup, the VolReport staff gives their picks for how things will shape up on the field.

SCORE

Ryan: 38-17, Vols Tennessee's offense remains a weak point but this is the game for the Vols to correct things. Mississippi State has the worst run defense in the SEC and with Dylan Sampson in Tennessee's backfield, he should be able to take advantage. With a stout defense against a freshman quarterback, it should be all Vols on Saturday. For the first time in ages, I expect a quick start for Tennessee as it coasts to victory. Noah: 38-13, Vols This has got be the week, right? Tennessee scoring more than 20 points has taken effort. It took overtime against Florida and the fourth quarter vs. Alabama and Kentucky for the Vols to reach that threshold. Tennessee again showed signs of improvement offensively in the second half last week and coaches and players continue to say that they're close to putting it all together for four quarters. The film backs up that belief and if the Vols are going to look more like the offense they played like in the first three weeks of the season, this will be the game to do it. Mississippi State is allowing more than 460 yards per game. Tennessee will put up yards and I think the points to match. Dale: 45-21, Vols The Vols are ranked among the best defenses in the country, while Mississippi State has struggled to move the ball throughout the season. Tennessee has seen its fair share of struggles this year, as well, but are capable of a few areas clicking and blowing a team out. Is homecoming week the week the Vols take that next step offensively? I think so.

BOLD TAKE

Ryan: The o-lne gives up one or less sacks Tennessee's defensive line has been an issue this season but it could make a pivotal step in the right direction on Saturday. With Mississippi State's defensive line struggling to get pressure, it'll be a great opportunity for the Vols to keep a clean sheet. Noah: Tennessee scores multiple first half touchdowns Who would have thought this would be classified as a bold take after the Kent State game in week 3? That's where this Tennessee offense is at right now. The Vols went more than a month (42 days) without a touchdown in the first half before freshman running back Peyton Lewis ended that skid with his second quarter score vs. Kentucky. I think the Vols will get another plus at least one more in the first two quarters this week. Dale: Three rushing touchdowns for Dylan Sampson Dylan Sampson just set a new school record for rushing touchdowns in a single season, a record that has withstood time for almost 100 years. I anticipate Sampson adds to that record in a big way on Saturday.

