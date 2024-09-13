in other news
Tennessee football is set to battle Kent State in Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Ahead of the matchup, the VolReport staff gave some predictions for how things will go down in Knoxville.
Here's what we think.
Score Prediction
Ryan: 61-6 Vols
Tennessee's streak of dominance will continue on Saturday. Kent State is likely the worst FBS team and the Vols are proving they should be considered among the select few atop the college football landscape. Watch for some streaks to continue such as Tennessee's defense keeping opponents out of the end zone and Dylan Sampson reaching 100 yards on a limited work load. Nico Iamaleava should have a first half that resembled his season debut before watching the final two quarters from the sideline.
Noah: 65-0 Vols
Tennessee rolls again in dominant fashion. The defense will keep another team out of the end zone for the fourth-straight game and Nico Iamaleava and the first team offense will make the most of what should be one half of football. Expect the second half to be a good opportunity for some freshmen receivers and running backs to get valuable reps before SEC play starts next week.
Dale: 45-9 Vols
Kent State has struggled early this season, but this team knows how to put it all together for games like this. The Golden Flashes gave Georgia a tough fight last year in Athens. I believe Josh Heupel has this team focused and ready to take care of business.
Bold Take
Ryan: Tennessee comes up with three turnovers
After hounding NC State for the ball on defense, I expect Tennessee to continue to force turnovers against Kent State. The Vols could do this through a mixture of forced fumbles and interceptions but I expect at least one to come as a pick. Look for one of the cornerbacks Rickey Gibson III, Jermod McCoy or Jalen McMurray to get their hands on a ball.
Noah: A freshman wide receiver will score
Tennessee flexed its depth at wide receiver in the opener against Chattanooga a few weeks ago, working the rotation early. Two highly touted freshmen in Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley are expected to have big futures, though both have dealt with injuries since fall camp. Seemingly back to health, I expect them to get on the field and at least one of the to catch a touchdown pass.
Dale: The defense holds another team without an offensive touchdown
Kent State may move the ball a bit but the Volunteer defense will bow its back and keep them out of the end zone. This would extend the streak to 16-straight quarters without allowing an offense into the end zone.
X-Factor
Ryan: Tyre West
Tyre West has wrecked havoc on offensive lines in the first two weeks. This also comes after a strong bowl performance to cap off the 2023 season. I think this will continue against Kent State. West deserves to be talked about way more as a possible high draft pick on this roster and he'll continue to prove why on Saturday.
Noah: Dylan Sampson
Reaching for the lowest of hanging fruits here, but Dylan Sampson has been masterful in Tennessee's offense through the first two weeks of the season. He has posted 100-plus yards in his last three outings and though I expect him to get a break in the second half, I think some big runs early help set the tone and get him to the 100-yard threshold for a fourth time.
Dale: DeSean Bishop
DeSean Bishop has played well through the first two games and has been on the verge of a breakout game. I believe this is the game where he puts on the performance to catch the eyes of people. Yes, it is Kent State, but if executed well, this game could build confidence for the young tailback.
