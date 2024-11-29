VolReport Staff Picks: No. 8 Tennessee football at Vanderbilt

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee and Vanderbilt are set to meet in Nashville on Saturday. Before the matchup, the VolReport staff gives their picks for how things will shape up on the field. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

SCORE

Ryan: 31-28, Tennessee This is going to be a nightmare 60 minutes of football for Tennessee fans, but at the end of the day, the Vols will come out on top and secure a spot in the playoffs. I fully expect this to be a dog fight that stays within a thin margin for the entire game. Vanderbilt will give all it has to keep the Vols out of the playoffs while Tennessee will have no room for error with a playoff spot on the line. Noah: 31-17, Tennessee There's too much on the line for Tennessee to get caught off guard. I think the Vols come out focused, grab an early lead and though Vanderbilt will hang around for much of the game, will put it away with a fourth quarter touchdown to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Dale: 34-27, Tennessee Tennessee should win this game, but Vanderbilt isn't going to go down without a fight. The Commodores have beaten Alabama and Auburn and have been very competitive in many others. Vandy dropped games to Texas, Missouri and Kentucky by less than 14 points combined. This is a scrappy bunch that executes and overall plays hard. The Vols have been up and down at times in games, but with so much riding on the outcome of this game, this is where leadership has to take over for Tennessee. Essentially, win and you're in, as the playoffs are on the line for the Vols. I expect the defense to play solid and play assignment football as it will be needed with all the misdirection. Offensively, Dylan Sampson will set the tone and be the driving force of the offense.

BOLD PREDICTION

Ryan: Boo Carter houses a punt It was Dale's pick last week (and this week), but I'll steal it this week. Boo Carter has shown the ability to be one of the best returners in the country and has been a few steps away from already returning one. Against the worst punt return defense in the SEC, this is the game he'll take one to the crib. Noah: Tennessee never trails Slow starts have plagued the Vols' offense throughout much of the season, especially in SEC play and even last week against lowly UTEP. Tennessee can ill-afford slow start on Saturday and with what's on the line, I don't expect it to. Vols will start fast, similar to how they did at Georgia a few weeks ago, only this time they won't give up the lead. Vanderbilt never led at any point in its 28-7 loss vs. South Carolina and only led briefly in a 24-17 defeat at LSU last week. Dale: Boo Carter houses a punt This was my bold take last week, too, and Boo Carter has about four punts that were just a step away from hitting pay dirt. All the capabilities are there, Carter just needs a good punt and the momentum of the game can really shift.

X-FACTOR