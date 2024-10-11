VolReport Staff Picks: No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida

(Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee and Florida are set to meet inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Before the matchup, the VolReport staff gives their picks for how things will shape up on the field. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

SCORE

Ryan: 31-17 Vols Florida can never make things easy for Tennessee. Although the Vols are a much better team on paper, it'll take a lot from Tennessee to make sure it survives another upset bid. A rowdy Neyland Stadium at night with fans 'checkering' the stadium should make for a great environment that could play into the outcome. The defense will take over and the offense will do enough for the Vols to win. Noah: 37-20 Vols Tennessee has looked largely pedestrian on offense dating back to the second half of its game at Oklahoma three weeks ago. With some questions at wide receiver because of injuries and along the offensive line, I don't expect the Vols to have all of their problems fixed on that side of the ball in one week, but I think they do enough against a Florida defense that has struggled in three out of four games against Power 4 teams. Tennessee uses some big scores in the second half to pull away and cover the two-touchdown spread. Dale: 31-21 Vols The Vols just couldn't seem to get anything rolling offensively in Arkansas, and although the defense was spotty at times, they held up well. This game will tell us a lot about Tennessee. I believe they rebound and get back on track with long-time SEC foe.

BOLD PREDICTION

Ryan: Nico Iamaleava runs for over 50 yards and a touchdown Nico Iamaleava has shown he's capable of being a real threat with his legs in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa and the win over NC State this season. I think this could be another breakout game for the quarterback in terms of rushing the ball. Including negative yards for sacks, I think Iamaleava will get over 50 yards on the ground while punching one in, as well. Noah: Multiple wide receivers catch touchdowns. Though I think the run game, headlined by Dylan Sampson, will do much of the damage against Florida's defense, I think the passing game finds some improvement this week and a couple of wide receivers find the end zone. To date, Dont'e Thornton Jr. is the only one of the group that has multiple scores this season. His status is still uncertain days ahead of kickoff, but the opportunity could present itself for others to make the most of their playing time. Dale: The Vols offense puts up over 300 yards Tennessee's offense struggled against Arkansas but could be due for a rebound against the Gators. If things go well, the Vols could find themselves over 300 yards in total offense by the end of the game.

X-FACTOR