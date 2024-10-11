VolReport Staff Picks: No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida

in other news
Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Florida
Numbers to know as Tennessee football welcomes Florida into Neyland Stadium.
Injury report: First injury report for Tennessee football vs. Florida
The full injury report for Tennessee football and Florida ahead of Saturday's matchup.
Tennessee football's unique challenge of preparing for two quarterbacks
Inside Tennessee's preparation for facing both Florida quarterbacks, Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway.
Updating Tennessee's running back room five games into the season
Updating what Tennessee football's running back room looks like and what position coach De'Rail Sims thinks.
Everything Josh Heupel, Billy Napier said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Tennessee and Florida play on Saturday. Here is everything both coaches said about the match up.
Tennessee and Florida are set to meet inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Before the matchup, the VolReport staff gives their picks for how things will shape up on the field.
SCORE
Ryan: 31-17 Vols
Florida can never make things easy for Tennessee. Although the Vols are a much better team on paper, it'll take a lot from Tennessee to make sure it survives another upset bid. A rowdy Neyland Stadium at night with fans 'checkering' the stadium should make for a great environment that could play into the outcome. The defense will take over and the offense will do enough for the Vols to win.
Noah: 37-20 Vols
Tennessee has looked largely pedestrian on offense dating back to the second half of its game at Oklahoma three weeks ago. With some questions at wide receiver because of injuries and along the offensive line, I don't expect the Vols to have all of their problems fixed on that side of the ball in one week, but I think they do enough against a Florida defense that has struggled in three out of four games against Power 4 teams. Tennessee uses some big scores in the second half to pull away and cover the two-touchdown spread.
Dale: 31-21 Vols
The Vols just couldn't seem to get anything rolling offensively in Arkansas, and although the defense was spotty at times, they held up well. This game will tell us a lot about Tennessee. I believe they rebound and get back on track with long-time SEC foe.
BOLD PREDICTION
Ryan: Nico Iamaleava runs for over 50 yards and a touchdown
Nico Iamaleava has shown he's capable of being a real threat with his legs in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa and the win over NC State this season. I think this could be another breakout game for the quarterback in terms of rushing the ball. Including negative yards for sacks, I think Iamaleava will get over 50 yards on the ground while punching one in, as well.
Noah: Multiple wide receivers catch touchdowns.
Though I think the run game, headlined by Dylan Sampson, will do much of the damage against Florida's defense, I think the passing game finds some improvement this week and a couple of wide receivers find the end zone. To date, Dont'e Thornton Jr. is the only one of the group that has multiple scores this season. His status is still uncertain days ahead of kickoff, but the opportunity could present itself for others to make the most of their playing time.
Dale: The Vols offense puts up over 300 yards
Tennessee's offense struggled against Arkansas but could be due for a rebound against the Gators. If things go well, the Vols could find themselves over 300 yards in total offense by the end of the game.
X-FACTOR
Ryan: Edge rushers
Tennessee's edge rushers need to contain both of Florida's quarterbacks. Both Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway are capable of extending plays outside the pocket. The Vols' edge rush needs to make sure they're contained and not able to either tuck the ball and rush or find a receiver on a broken play.
Noah: Dylan Sampson
Arkansas keyed in on Tennessee's run game and Dylan Sampson still managed 140 yards and two touchdowns, giving them a chance in the second half. Florida's defense is coming off of its best performance of the season, limiting a productive Central Florida ground game to just over 100 yards rushing. I think that was more of an anomaly than a growing trend. Sampson will be a major factor in getting Tennessee's offense going again and turn in another strong outing that puts the Gators away.
Dale: Dylan Sampson
The Vols need to establish a healthy run game to open up some explosive plays. If the Vols running game gets going early, the offense can open up tremendously.
