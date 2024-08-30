Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) is seen on the field before the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. between Tennessee and Iowa. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee football is set to open its 2024 season on Saturday against in-state FCS opponent Chattanooga. Ahead of the matchup, the VolReport staff gave some predictions for how things will go down in Neyland Stadium. Here's what we think. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Score Prediction

Ryan Sylvia: 59-3 Vols Tennessee shouldn't have much of a problem with Chattanooga. The Mocs are a solid FCS-level program but compared to the Vols, this shouldn't be much of a game by the time the first quarter ends. Nico Iamaleava will look the part of a starter as he gets the season started with no turnovers committed. The defense will also tighten up and hold the majority of Chattanooga drives to punts before crossing the 50. Noah Taylor: 58-6 Vols For all of the talk since the Citrus Bowl about Tennessee's offense under the direction of Iamaleava, Tennessee will finally get to show it against Chattanooga. The Vols will put up points quickly, putting on display their upgraded wide receiving corps and run game now headlined by Dylan Sampson. The defense will dominate, too, forcing the Mocs into some mistakes. Expect plenty of reps for the two and three teams in the second half. Dale Dowden: 52-6 Vols As it is the first game of the season and the possibility of struggling is there, I believe the Vols' offense gets rolling, but I would not be shocked to see some points come from the defense and/or the special teams.

Bold Take

Ryan Sylvia: Vols only rack up a pair of sacks I don't expect Tennessee to notch too many sacks in the first game. This has nothing to do with ability, though, and more so how Chattanooga will look to attack. With one of the best defensive lines in the country clad in orange, the Mocs will likely get the ball out before any harm gets homes. So, if the sack number is low, there isn't any reason to panic. Noah Taylor: Tennessee's defense comes up with three or more turnovers If the Vols' vaunted defensive front leans into its talent advantage, it could help force the Chattanooga offense into some mistakes. All three levels of Tennessee's defense will have a hand in at least three turnovers, whether it's forcing and recovering fumbles or the secondary coming up with an interception. Dale Dowden: The Vols will force at least three turnovers They have the best defender in college football playing the edge in James Pearce Jr. with a bunch of hungry young guys in the secondary and are eager to get their hands on the football.

X-Factor