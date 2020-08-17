 VolQuest - Vols 2020 schedule dates announced
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 18:22:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Vols 2020 schedule dates announced

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
Publisher
@Brent_Hubbs

In a Monday night announcement on the SEC Network, the league unveiled the schedule for their 14 teams. Tennessee will open the season at South Carolina. Here's a look at th entire slate.

Tennessee 2020 schedule
Column 1 Column 2

Sept. 26

@ South Carolina

Oct. 3

vs. Missouri

Oct. 10

@ UGA

Oct. 17

vs. Kentucky

Oct. 24

vs. Alabama

Oct. 31

BYE

Nov. 7

@ Arkansas

Nov. 14

vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 21

@ Auburn

Nov. 28

@ Vandy

Dec. 5

vs. Florida
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}