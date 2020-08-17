VolQuest - Vols 2020 schedule dates announced

Vols 2020 schedule dates announced
In a Monday night announcement on the SEC Network, the league unveiled the schedule for their 14 teams. Tennessee will open the season at South Carolina. Here's a look at th entire slate.
Tennessee 2020 schedule
|
Sept. 26
|
@ South Carolina
|
Oct. 3
|
vs. Missouri
|
Oct. 10
|
@ UGA
|
Oct. 17
|
vs. Kentucky
|
Oct. 24
|
vs. Alabama
|
Oct. 31
|
BYE
|
Nov. 7
|
@ Arkansas
|
Nov. 14
|
vs. Texas A&M
|
Nov. 21
|
@ Auburn
|
Nov. 28
|
@ Vandy
|
Dec. 5
|
vs. Florida