Vols 2022 season schedule announced with opponent change

Tennessee’s 2022 football season is complete. The Vols will play their six SEC Eastern Division opponents and will play Alabama and LSU in the western division.

The league released dates for conference games Tuesday night. In non-conference action, Tennessee will complete their home and home with Pitt as the Vols will travel to the steel city on September 10th. They will open the year at home against Ball State. They will host UT-Martin on October 22nd.

The Vols were scheduled to host Army on September 17th in a contract agreed upon by then athletic director Dave Hart. Former AD Phillip Fulmer and then head coach Jeremy Pruitt began working to get out of that game they moment they were hired. Negotiations on that deal have continued with Danny White and Josh Heupel.

Army and Tennessee have worked out a separation agreement and Tennessee will be playing Akron instead.

Under the contract with Army, Tennessee was to play the Golden Knights $1.4 million to travel to Neyland Stadium. They are paying Army $500,000 not to play the game instead of 1.4 million. They are paying Akron $1 million to travel to Neyland Stadium creating a net loss of $100,000 to not play the service academy.